Defensive Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 37–10 Loss Against Penn State
The annual Nebraska football reality check arrived once again in 2025 — and this time, it came in truly humbling fashion.
Now 7–4 (4–4 Big Ten), the Huskers allowed over 400 yards for the first time all season and gave up their highest point total of the year. Penn State imposed its will from start to finish, punching in four rushing touchdowns and dictating the game on its terms against John Butler’s defense.
Whether it was scheme, effort, or simply a glaring talent gap, the Nittany Lions exposed exactly where Nebraska must improve if it hopes to climb back toward national relevancy. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the final Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts for every Nebraska defender who saw the field in Saturday’s loss in Happy Valley.
1. Defensive Line Grades
In a game where Nebraska surrendered 231 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry, it’s difficult to argue that the defensive line held up. Their Pro Football Focus grades only reinforce how little impact the unit had throughout the night.
Across 51 Penn State offensive snaps, Nebraska generated just four total quarterback pressures—and only one came from a defensive lineman. The Huskers’ five tackles for loss also came entirely from players outside the unit, despite the Nittany Lions leaning heavily on their ground attack.
Notably, eight Huskers rotated on the defensive front, with Riley Van Poppel seeing an increased workload compared to recent weeks. Meanwhile, Williams Nwaneri logged his lowest snap count since the Houston Christian game.
2. Linebacker Grades
Sophomore linebacker Vincent Shavers continues to see his role grow as he wraps up his second year in Lincoln. His 50 snaps were by far the most of any linebacker, and his strong tackling grade stood out as one of the few bright spots on the unit. Shavers’ eight tackles ranked second on the team, pushing his season total to 51.
Veteran defender Javin Wright turned in what may go down as his toughest outing of the season. Credited with four missed tackles, Wright posted the lowest tackling grade on the team and struggled to consistently finish plays.
Meanwhile, Jacob Bower continues to expand his responsibilities beyond special teams. He contributed two tackles, bringing his season total to five, but also recorded Nebraska’s lowest overall defensive grade on the night.
3. Defensive Back Grades
It was an active night for Nebraska’s secondary, due in large part to Penn State’s relentless success on the ground. The defensive backs were forced into constant cleanup duty, combining for 23 of the team’s 47 tackles (49%).
While the Huskers allowed just 181 passing yards, the bigger surprise was how consistently Penn State found receivers in open space. With the run game drawing so much defensive attention, the Nittany Lions repeatedly capitalized on play-action and complementary concepts, an area where Nebraska's own offense has struggled outside of non-conference play. Even when the yardage totals stayed modest, Penn State moved the chains through the air far more easily than the numbers suggest.
DeShon Singleton again turned in one of Nebraska’s strongest individual performances. His 10 tackles led the team, and he added two tackles for loss and the Huskers’ only sack of the night. It’s hard to point to too many bright spots from this loss, but Singleton’s impact continues to stand out. As his career winds down, it’s becoming increasingly clear that replacing what he provides, both in production and steadiness, may require more than one player next fall.
Statistically, this was Nebraska’s worst defensive performance of the season, and it exposed the same vulnerabilities that nearly cost the Huskers their opener against Cincinnati. Three months later, the issues aren’t new; they’re just more punishing. Missed run fits, lack of disruption up front, and inconsistent tackling all resurfaced in a game where Nebraska desperately needed stability.
A big part of that equation is youth. Twelve underclassmen saw defensive snaps, making up nearly 60% of the rotation. That’s not an excuse, but it is context. Asking a defense this young to hold up for four quarters against a physical, veteran Penn State team was always going to be a challenge. Development takes time, and the inexperience showed in the most predictable ways on Saturday night.
Still, Nebraska isn’t simply waiting for time to fix these problems. The offseason will almost certainly include a transfer portal push for proven defensive linemen, because the gap up front was impossible to ignore. But the flashes from young players, in spurts, show that the long-term foundation is already on campus. What they lack is repetition, strength, and consistency, not talent.
If anything, Saturday night clarified the roadmap. Nebraska’s defense doesn’t need to be reinvented; it needs to grow up, bulk up, and speed up this offseason. The Huskers have made progress this year in key areas, but performances like this one are reminders that the climb isn’t finished. Fixing the front, accelerating development, and adding experience will decide whether this defense takes the next step in 2026, or repeats the same conversation again next fall.
