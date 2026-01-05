Sophomore Linebacker Announces Decision to Leave Nebraska, Enter Portal

After a strong start to his collegiate career in 2024, a promising young linebacker elected to leave Nebraska following this season.

Willis McGahee IV, who came into the 2025 season as a player many expected to take a jump this past fall, ultimately preserved his redshirt and announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

His decision is far from a surprise to those who have been tracking redshirts throughout the year, but it does leave Nebraska minus yet another player in the linebacker room.

While the Huskers have been tied to several transfer portal additions to their linebacker corps, the departure of an underclassman with McGahee's level of potential does leave even more question marks for the room moving forward.

Coming to Nebraska as a consensus three-star recruit in the 2024 class, McGahee wasn't one of the highest-rated recruits the Huskers signed, but he was one of the most impactful. His true freshman season saw the hybrid linebacker/edge play in 12 games for the Big Red while compiling 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and one pass breakup. He also tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.

Heading into the 2025 season, McGahee appeared to be set for an even larger role. However, that never came to be. The Miami native saw the field in just five games, with one being the Las Vegas Bowl against the Utah Utes. His season totals include four tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss.

While it's hard to pinpoint what led to McGahee's decreased role, it's hard to ignore the signs of a missed opportunity for the Big Red. After seemingly putting the Big Ten on notice fresh out of high school, his playing time, or lack thereof, this fall quickly became something I took notice of.

It's hard to say I am alone in thinking McGahee's path to stardom was on the rise. Continuously showing signs of progress in 2024, the true freshman quickly became one of the Huskers' most intriguing players returning on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.

Especially when taking into context all of the production that Nebraska had lost, with former starters like Jamari Butler and Princewill Umanmielen transferring out a year ago, McGahee's path to a featured role seemed as likely as any on the roster prior to this fall.

As you now know, it never happened. And without speculating as to why, I'm left feeling slightly disappointed as I type this out. Moving forward, it seems even more likely that Nebraska's defensive staff, now under Rob Aurich's guidance, will aggressively search for players who fit the mold of an outside linebacker/defensive end type even more.

Though he didn't get the runway many thought he would in 2025, McGahee had been seen quietly moving back up the depth chart in recent weeks. After senior linebacker Dasan McCullough opted out of the Las Vegas Bowl, McGahee was set to earn the No. 2 role.

In the game, which has since become his final in a Nebraska uniform, the redshirt freshman totaled just three snaps. His role, out of the seven players listed as linebackers who played, was the least out of the group.

Regardless of what led to the way things ended up, it's hard to not say things took a dramatic turn over the past few months. One day, McGahee seemed ready to become a starting player on the defense, the next, he leaves the program as a significant "what if." That question revolves around the idea that he had panned out, of course.

For now, Nebraska's staff has no time to worry about how big a loss this truly is, or can become. They set their eyes toward bringing in players who can help them in 2026. With a full list of transfer portal defenders expected to visit campus over the coming days, this news may get lost in the mix. In any case, it marks the latest in a growing list of Florida natives who never finished their careers at Nebraska.

The Huskers now must move forward with clear intent. No longer does this staff have the luxury to make excuses; fans must be given a product that fits expectations next fall. And the time for winning has quickly become a bigger opportunity in January than in any of the months that actual football is played.

