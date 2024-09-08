Dylan Raiola gets the last laugh on Shedeur Sanders
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night in a primetime game as the 7:30 kickoff concluded later in the night as Nebraska stood tall in Lincoln after a great start to the game and a great defensive showcase.
The star of the game would be the talented Quarterback, Dylan Raiola. Raiola was matched up against one of if not the nation’s best quarterback Shedeur Sanders the son of Deion Sanders. Sanders had an ok game but Raiola played his butt off with a 23/30 completion rate with 185 yards which averaged out to 6.2 yards per completion and a touchdown which he hit Rahmir Johnson for a touchdown. Sanders finished the game 23/38 which is way worse than Raiola with 244 and an average of 6.4 yards per and that’s better than Raiola. He threw for one touchdown as well with one interception.
Sanders took an L on the field but he also took an L off the field as he was taunted by Raiola after the game in the locker room as Raiola flashed his watch with both Will Compton and Taylor Lewan aka Bussin' With The Boys.
In case you didn’t know Sanders go-to celebration was flashing his Rolex watch to players and fans of the opposing team. He even released his own song titled “Perfect Timing” which is a reference to his watch and the lyrics include this. “They told me bust down my AP, perfect timing.”
It’s obvious that the standout true freshman phenom got the last laugh over the future first-round draft pick Sanders.
Check out the Twitter/X thread.
