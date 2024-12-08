All Huskers

A Dozen Big Ten Football Teams Set for Bowl Games

12 of the 18 Big Ten football teams will be playing bowl games.

Nov 29, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Nov 29, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference is set for bowl season.

A dozen programs will be represented in bowl games, with four of those teams taking part in the College Football Playoff. Three other teams missed the postseason by one game.

Indiana, Penn State, and Ohio State will all play in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers are Notre Dame on Dec. 20 while the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes host SMU and Tennessee, respectively, on Dec. 21.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Connor Soelle (22) watches confetti fall Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game.
Oregon Ducks linebacker Connor Soelle (22) watches confetti fall Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon will take on the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round at the Rose Bowl. on Jan. 1.

The other Big Ten teams to make the bowl season are Rutgers, USC, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Washington, Illinois, and Minnesota.

You can see the full schedule of bowl games involving Big Ten Conference teams below.

Schedule of Big Ten Bowl Games

College Football Playoff First Round
Friday, Dec. 20 - Indiana at Notre Dame at 7 p.m. CST on ABC/ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 21 - SMU at Penn State at 11 a.m. CST on TNT; Tennessee at Ohio State at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 26 - Rutgers vs Kansas State in the Rate Bowl at 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Friday, Dec. 27 - USC vs. Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl at 9:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Boston College vs. Nebraska in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at 11 a.m. CST on ABC

Monday, Dec. 30 - Missouri vs. Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at 1:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - Michigan vs. Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. CST on ESPN; Louisville vs. Washington in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 1 p.m. CST on CBS; South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 2 p.m. CST on ABC

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Jan. 1 - Oregon vs. Ohio State/Tennessee in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. CST on ESPN

Friday, Jan. 3 - Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

