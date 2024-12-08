A Dozen Big Ten Football Teams Set for Bowl Games
The Big Ten Conference is set for bowl season.
A dozen programs will be represented in bowl games, with four of those teams taking part in the College Football Playoff. Three other teams missed the postseason by one game.
Indiana, Penn State, and Ohio State will all play in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers are Notre Dame on Dec. 20 while the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes host SMU and Tennessee, respectively, on Dec. 21.
Oregon will take on the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round at the Rose Bowl. on Jan. 1.
The other Big Ten teams to make the bowl season are Rutgers, USC, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Washington, Illinois, and Minnesota.
You can see the full schedule of bowl games involving Big Ten Conference teams below.
Schedule of Big Ten Bowl Games
College Football Playoff First Round
Friday, Dec. 20 - Indiana at Notre Dame at 7 p.m. CST on ABC/ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 21 - SMU at Penn State at 11 a.m. CST on TNT; Tennessee at Ohio State at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 26 - Rutgers vs Kansas State in the Rate Bowl at 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN
Friday, Dec. 27 - USC vs. Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl at 9:30 p.m. CST on ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 28 - Boston College vs. Nebraska in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at 11 a.m. CST on ABC
Monday, Dec. 30 - Missouri vs. Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at 1:30 p.m. CST on ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 31 - Michigan vs. Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. CST on ESPN; Louisville vs. Washington in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 1 p.m. CST on CBS; South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 2 p.m. CST on ABC
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Jan. 1 - Oregon vs. Ohio State/Tennessee in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. CST on ESPN
Friday, Jan. 3 - Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN
MORE: Nebraska to Face Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Brodie Tagaloa to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: SMU Pushes Out Alabama; Four Big Ten Teams Featured in Inaugural 12-Team College Football Playoff
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Back Dwight Bootle II to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Georgia Moves to No. 2, Arizona State in Top 10 in Latest Associated Press Top 25
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.