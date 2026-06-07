Three-Star Tight End Joey Hunter Joins Nebraska's 2027 Class

Nebraska football's Georgia high school recruiting pipeline produces again.

On Sunday morning, three-star tight end prospect Olafemi "Joey" Hunter of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, announced his commitment to the Big Red. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound athlete chose the Huskers over 23 other Division I schools, including Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and NC State.

Here's the latest on arguably the most athletically gifted athlete in the Huskers 2027 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 TE Olafemi “Joey” Hunter has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 255 TE chose the Cornhuskers over Pitt, NC State, and Syracuse



“When I left Lincoln, I felt confident in my decision.”⁰https://t.co/cKEpU05hSC pic.twitter.com/0CW9X2cYm8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

Who Nebraska Beat to Gain Hunter's Commitment

Despite the Big Red only having offered Hunter on May 9, the rising senior tight end chose to call Lincoln home. In doing so, he gives Nebraska their first, and possibly only, commitment at the position in the 2027 recruiting class.

Entering June, Hunter had official visits schedule to three schools: Nebraska (June 5), NC State (June 12), and North Carolina (June 19). One of these programs was almost certainly going to get his commitment down the stretch.

In the end, the Huskers familiarity played a major factor in their eventual recruiting win. Hunter's first and only visit to date took place this past weekend, yet the commitments of several of his high school teammates apparently gave Nebraska the upper hand.

Grayson to Nebraska is Becomming a Trend

To date, the Huskers have gained commitments from four Grayson products in the 2027 recruiting class. Jordan Agbanoma kicked things off back on May 20, when he became Nebraska's ninth verbal pledge. Currently, the four-star interior offensive lineman ranks as the No. 5 player at his position and a top 80 overall recruit, per 247Sports.

On May 21, Grayson produced yet again, this time in the form of three-star center KD Jones. Regarded as the No. 610 overall recruit, the 6-foot-5, 300+ pound interior offensive lineman chose Nebraska over 26 other Division I schools. Jones projects to be a prospect capable of replacing long-time starter Justin Evans at center in future years.

The Huskers also hosted three-star linebacker Eli Harris for an official visit this past weekend as well. Harris committed to Nebraska on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder chose the Huskers over Texas A&M and Pitt.

Marcus Satterfield's Quick Adjustment

Early on in the 2027 cycle, Nebraska was vying for some of the top tight end prospects in the entire class. Despite at one point being favored to land their top two targets, things changed rather quickly.

Cooper Terwilliger, a four-star out of T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, eventually committed to Penn State. In total, he took seven visits to Lincoln before opting to follow Iowa State's staff to the East Coast.

Nebraska's most infamous miss in the cycle happened recently with Ahmad Hudson, the nation's No. 1 tight end. The Ruston, Louisiana, native held the Huskers in his top two before ultimately choosing to stay in-state. NU used a lot of resources in an attempt to change his mind. Even so, it wasn't enough. His recruitment may not be over, yet the Big Red needed to expand its board regardless of the fact. Hudson took an official visit to Nebraska on June 5. Time will tell if it has changed where the Huskers stand.

That being said, Hunter isn't some consolation prize. At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, he's Big Ten ready right now, even before his senior season takes place. The Grayson product may be a less high-profile recruit, but the physical tools are there for him to find success early on in his collegiate career. That isn't just an opinion, Nebraska believes it too.

Huskers Tight End Outlook Following 2026

NU's starting tight end needs no introduction, though the Sea of Red inside of Memorial Stadium will give to him regardless of the fact. Luke Lindenmeyer enters his senior year after earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition last fall. He'll look to be the vocal and statistical leader of the group, hoping to turn in another strong season worth of production before a potential shot at the NFL.

Next in line appears to be former four-star prospect Carter Nelson. The Nebraska native showed promise in 2024, but his production and snap count dipped last fall. Entering his third season in college, he'll look to see an uptick in responsibility this year, both as a pass catcher and in the run game.

Freshman Luke Sorensen, junior Cayden Echternach, and sophomore Eric Ingwerson should also carve out roles. They'll be on the outside looking in, in terms of playing time, but will almost certainly all see the field to varying degrees.

Nebraska's tight end room is strong, there's little doubt in my mind about that. Ultimately, how productive they become will have more to deal with offensive playcalling than an ability to create. Hunter's eventual joining of the room adds another dynamic athlete to the Huskers mix.

What Hunter's Commitment Means

Don't let the rankings fool you, Hunter isn't a last-ditch recruit. Nebraska appears to have stumbled into the addition of a developmental prospect with NFL traits. The rising senior is raw but will have time to grow. It will come down to the Huskers ability to maximize his talents during his career.

For now, his commit appears to have effectively ended NU's tight end search within the class. Trae Taylor gets a big-bodied pass-catcher added to his ranks, and Nebraska can shift their focus to other positions of need.

The Big Red's 2027 recruiting class is coming along just fine, even if they haven't gotten their No. 1 option at every position group. Even the best programs, like Ohio State, lose out on recruits. For the Big Red, it's more about what they do after the fact. With Hunter, they likely did better than assumed. Now, we'll see if they can do the same on the defensive side of the ball.