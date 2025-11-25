Emmett Johnson Snubbed from Doak Walker Finalist Trio
While many assumed that leading the Big Ten in rushing and ranking third nationally in yards from scrimmage would cement junior running back Emmett Johnson as a Doak Walker Award finalist, that assumption proved wrong.
On Tuesday, the award committee announced its three finalists: Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Love, Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, and Ole Miss’s Kewan Lacey. Johnson’s absence from the trio raised eyebrows across Husker Nation, with Nebraska’s 7–4 (4–4 Big Ten) record looming as a potential factor in why their workhorse wasn’t included.
With that in mind, this article breaks down Johnson’s case, why the snub stings, and what it means for Nebraska, and potentially for Johnson himself, moving forward.
1. Johnson's Case
Johnson’s résumé stacks up with any running back in the country, and the numbers make that clear. He leads the Big Ten in rushing, ranks third nationally in yards from scrimmage, has recorded nine games of 100+ all-purpose yards, and has been Nebraska’s most reliable offensive weapon from Week 1 on. In a conference known for rugged run defenses, Johnson has produced consistently while handling one of the heaviest workloads in the entire country.
But Johnson’s case goes beyond statistics. His value to Nebraska is undeniable. No other back account for a larger share of their team’s total offense (Johnson: 38%). Defenses know the ball is coming his direction, yet he continues to deliver chunk plays, finish drives, and carry Nebraska through tight moments. Several of the Huskers’ seven wins simply don’t happen without him.
And when viewed in context, his production becomes even harder to overlook. Nebraska has dealt with quarterback injuries, an inconsistent downfield threat, and defenses routinely stacking the box, yet Johnson kept the offense afloat week after week. He didn’t rack up empty yards in blowouts; he produced when Nebraska needed him most.
Put simply, Johnson’s season checks every box the Doak Walker Award claims to value, making his absence from the finalist trio even more surprising.
2. Why it Stings
What makes Johnson’s omission so surprising is how closely, and in several cases, how favorably, his production stacks up against the three finalists. Johnson’s 1,582 all-purpose yards are notably more than both Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy (1,425) and Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacey (1,379), and still narrowly edge Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Love (1,580). His 14 touchdowns also keep him firmly in the mix, trailing only Love and Lacey but matching the scoring output of Hardy.
Consistency also strengthens Johnson’s case. He posted seven 100-yard rushing games this fall, tied with Hardy and more than both Love (six) and Lacey (five). And when expanding that mark to all-purpose yards, Johnson recorded nine 100-yard games, a total matched only by Love, who in all likelihood will win the award.
Statistically, Johnson belongs in the finalist conversation. Where he fell short, however, may have had little to do with his own play. All three finalists come from teams ranked inside the Top 25, including Ole Miss (No. 6) and Notre Dame (No. 9). Nebraska, at 7–4 and unranked, simply doesn’t offer the same national platform, at least in the eyes of those who vote. In an award where postseason prestige and team success often shape the perception of individual performance, Johnson’s numbers may have been overshadowed by the spotlight his peers benefited from.
3. What it Means for Nebraska, and Johnson
The Minnesota native's omission from the finalist list may sting today, but the ripple effects could ultimately benefit both the junior running back and the Huskers. For Johnson, being left out of a national award conversation he statistically earned a place in could serve as fuel, beginning with Friday’s rivalry matchup against Iowa. A big performance in Lincoln would only strengthen what’s already one of the strongest résumés of any running back in college football this season and would put the nation on notice about what's to come.
The snub also adds an interesting dimension to Johnson’s future decisions. If he does entertain entering the NFL draft, this moment could push him to put an exclamation point on the season and avoid opting out of Nebraska’s bowl game. And for a player who still has eligibility remaining, the perception that he’s not one of the nation’s top three backs might just increase the chances he returns for his senior year. Johnson has already proven he can carry Nebraska’s offense, and coming back would give him the chance to prove it again on an even bigger scale.
For Nebraska, the impact is already undeniable. Johnson became the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018 and its most productive all-purpose threat since Ameer Abdullah, an 11-year NFL veteran. Whether Johnson uses this moment as a launchpad into the pros or as motivation to run it back in 2026, the Huskers have already reaped the rewards, and the story of his snub is another reminder of just how important he has become to the program’s rise in recent years.
Johnson has already chosen Nebraska twice in his career, so it’s fair to wonder whether he could do it again. And while predicting his 2026 decision would be premature, the possibility itself makes for a compelling hypothetical.
But no matter what he ultimately decides, and whether Friday marks his final game wearing the scarlet and cream, it’s time Husker fans fully appreciate the year and the person that Emmett Johnson is. He’s been durable, dependable, and remarkably grounded for a player carrying so much of Nebraska’s offensive load. More importantly, he embodies everything the program prides itself on.
Missing out on a national award doesn’t diminish the impact he’s made. Without Johnson, Nebraska would be in a far different position this season, and for long stretches, he has been the engine that gets and keeps this team moving. With one guaranteed game left in Lincoln, expect him to empty the tank once again.
And if he does decide to chase an NFL dream after this year, soak in every second of Friday's game. It may be the last time one of the most productive and beloved Huskers of the Matt Rhule era takes the field inside Memorial Stadium.
