ESPN Analyst Criticizes Matt Rhule's Big Ten College Football Playoff Take

The college football analyst added that Nebraska "does not belong at the table."

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks out of a huddle during their game against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks out of a huddle during their game against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Rhule has made plenty of comments during the off-season.

Whether it was his discussion of the Colorado-Nebraska matchup, his appearances on several podcasts and shows, or his recent statements from Big Ten Football Media Days, the Cornhusker coach has managed to stay in the spotlight.

An ESPN analyst Friday morning, however, took offense to Rhule's recent comments regarding the Big Ten Conference and his stance with the College Football Playoff.

"I think four teams from this league should get in every year because this is the best league. This is the NFL of college football."

Matt Rhule at Big Ten Media Days
SEC network host Paul Finebaum looks on
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; SEC network host Paul Finebaum looks on before the 2022 Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyesat Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Finebaum, an anchor for ESPN's SEC Network and college football analyst, joined the 'Get Up!' program Friday, and implored the leader of the Big Red to "stay in your lane."

"Job one, win enough games to make it into some stupid bowl game. Don't worry about the big boys because you aren't one of them," Finebaum said. "We saw what you did in the NFL - you were a complete disaster in Carolina."

"You somehow got this job at Nebraska, and you are talking like you belong at the table like you are Ohio State or Georgia. You don't. Just try to win maybe six games, quit choking big games on the final play, and leave the punditry to the professionals," Finebaum said.

Rhule added during his Big Ten Media Days comments that he felt it was the football program's turn to showcase success after the past year of prowess by different teams with Nebraska Athletics.

Finebaum produces a radio show for the SEC Network and has primarily covered SEC Football since the 1980s, and has been openly critical of several Big Ten teams this offseason, including Penn State and Ohio State.

Rhule and the Huskers look to start their season on the right foot in the coming weeks for the start of fall camp and preparing for their season opener against UTEP on Aug. 31.

