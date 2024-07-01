Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule Talks Year Two Expectations, Building Programs with Joel Klatt
Nebraska football continues to gear up toward the start of the 2024 season, with the opening kickoff less than two months away.
Head coach for the Huskers Matt Rhule joined FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt on the Joel Klatt Show Monday, discussing several topics including his time so far in Lincoln, preparing for his second year, and his strength in building programs.
Klatt opened the episode by asking the former Temple and Baylor coach what he enjoys about being the head coach for Nebraska. Rhule stated that he enjoys "living in Nebraska" and that it is "one of the best groups of people" he has been around. Rhule added that the people of Nebraska are a hard-working population.
Klatt followed up by giving his own memories of Memorial Stadium, talking about the feeling of "warming up in front of 90,000." Rhule agreed, saying that Husker fans support everybody. "From the first warm-up to the last snap of the game... we are going to watch the Huskers."
Rhule also shared his first time witnessing the 'Sea of Red' with one of his defensive captains in 2023:
"Coach, this never gets old."- Isaac Gifford to Coach Matt Rhule
Klatt continued in asking Rhule's attention toward his second season leading Nebraska, as the head coach reaffirmed that fans should be "desperate" for success because of their love of the program.
"They have sold the crowd out for so long, maybe they take that for granted," Rhule said. "Immediately I wanted to return a product that people wanted to come see and would be proud to see."
The most interesting comment in the opening questions from Klatt arrived after he asked the Nebraska head coach what excites him in building the Huskers. Rhule spoke on the brand, the financial situation, and other factors that influenced his choice to join the Big Red.
Rhule spoke on national recruitment, including how important the Lincoln and Omaha recruits have become, and how he can bring players from all over the country to Nebraska. The head coach then spoke on his team's immediate future:
"I think we have a pretty good team. I have a quiet confidence about where we are headed. Is it this year? I think it is. Is it the next year? Definitely."- Matt Rhule on the Joel Klatt Show
Rhule continued with his strength in building programs, talking about not being afraid of failure. He added that recruiting freshman instead of "quick fixes" is what his coaching staff agrees is the "right way" to build the program.
"Our bad year here was 5-7, instead of 2-10 - which is much better than 2-10," said Rhule. "I have never fired a coach after a first year when we go 2-10. In those triage years, we are setting up the program - quietly - to have long-term success."
Check out the full episode below, including more commentary on Rhule's thoughts for the 2024 season, Dylan Raiola and Colorado vs. Nebraska in Memorial Stadium.
