Nebraska Football to Face Multiple EA Sports College Football Top 100 Players

The Huskers were shut out from EA Sports College Football's top 100 list and are set to face seven teams featuring top-rated players.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) hands the ball off to Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) hands the ball off to Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
The newest installment of the EA Sports College Football video game franchise has not been kind to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Huskers were snubbed out of the top 100 overall rated players per the EA Sports College Football 25 ratings released Wednesday. Nebraska's opponents, however, were well recognized, with the Big Red having to face 19 players on the list.

EA Sports released the top 100 overall players as part of its Launch Roster Reveal, using the "ranking" system to determine each player's overall rating in the video game. The highest rating a player can receive is 99 overall.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tamon Lynum (15) celebrates after a tackle on a punt return by the Purdue Boilermakers
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tamon Lynum (15) celebrates after a tackle on a punt return by the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska will face top 100 players in the Colorado, Purdue, Rutgers, Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin and Iowa contests this season. The Buckeyes lead Husker opponents with eight players, while Iowa qualified four. Colorado and Wisconsin each notched two, while the Boilermakers, Scarlet Knights and Trojans had one selection each.

The second game of the season - the nightcap contest with Colorado - features two top-20 players in the rankings with the Buffs' receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball away while being tackled
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball away while being tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Nick Henrich (3) in the first quarter and was penalized for intentional grounding at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In the first road game of the year, Nebraska will take on Purdue free safety Dillon Thieneman. The Huskers will await Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai the following week.

After a pause with a contest against Indiana, the toughest test of the season pits NU against the Buckeyes featuring six players in the top 50 and eight top 100 players overall. That includes Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive linemen Jack Sawyer and Tyleik Williams, guard Donovan Jackson, and cornerback Denzel Burke.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the football while pursued
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the football while pursued by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021 / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /

The Huskers' final three games feature seven top 100 players, including USC center Jonah Monheim and Wisconsin defensive backs Ricardo Hallman and Hunter Wohler.

The final game of the season features four top 100 players for the Iowa defense: linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson as well as defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and Sebastian Castro.

Running back Emmett Johnson (21) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Sebastian Castro (29)
Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) during their game at Memorial Stadium. / Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 is set for release on July 19.

