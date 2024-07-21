Nebraska Huskers Football: The Case for Heinrich Haarberg
The Cornhusker State is nearly ready to once again erupt with cheers as the first Tunnel Walk of the season is just under a month and a half away. As the dog days of summer continue until then, ticking away the time prior to the start of fall camp, Nebraska Football still has some work to do in deciding their August 31 starters.
The hype train has entered Lincoln with Dylan Raiola, the five-star signal-caller and son to Husker legend Dominic, set to earn his title as Nebraska savior sooner rather than later. He has earned praise from his head coach on his competitive nature, is the highest rated freshman quarterback in the EA Sports College Football video game, and has garnered the attention of national media.
However, Matt Rhule has yet to announce who the starting quarterback is for the season opener in Memorial Stadium against UTEP. Rhule has had several opportunities to do so, especially after spring practices concluded with the Red-White Spring Game.
The former NFL coach may be hesitant to officially give the keys to the Big Red machine to a true freshman so early because of the experience garnered by a Nebraska native son last season.
The Kearney Catholic alum Heinrich Haarberg was not the listed starter entering the 2023 season, but was named the top backup to then-starter Jeff Sims. After Sims was injured late in the second game of the year at Colorado, the former Star entered the season and would not relinquish his role until an ankle injury ultimately ended his season prior to the Wisconsin matchup.
Haarberg's time as a regular starter was mixed; while he threw for less than 1,000 yards in nine game appearances for a seven touchdown to seven interception ratio, he led the team in rushing yards with 483 yards and five scores, showcasing extreme athleticism with a 72-yard scamper against Louisiana Tech. He was also the lone quarterback starter to garner wins, going 5-3 as the primary signal-caller in 2023.
However, Haarberg was battered and bruised repeatedly, leading a struggling offense. Primarily being used as an option battering ram, on 120 carries Haarberg would still average 4.0 yards per carry. The Husker offensive line did not assist the Kearney native as he took 20 of the 30 sacks given up by the Big Red last season.
How does this relate to 2024? According to Rhule, it may be exactly what he is looking for. During his post-Spring Game press conference, Rhule spoke on his quarterbacks, saying he will need all hands on deck:
"You are going to focus on Dylan, I get that. But, you can see the improvement on Heinrich. I want the quarterback play to be great. Each guy has to bring their own unique sets of ability. I personally believe it is going to take all of them at the quarterback position to win in the Big Ten."- Matt Rhule, Nebraska Football head coach
Rhule has added that he believes that it is the "Nebraska way" to slowly integrate a younger quarterback, sharing an example from former Heisman trophy winner Eric Crouch.
"Erik tells me that his entire freshman year, he couldn't sleep Friday nights before the game. They would go to breakfast Saturday mornings before the game, and Coach Gill would tell them who would start the game that day," said Rhule in his April 30 press conference.
If that is how the head ball coach truly feels, would it not make sense to turn to the winning quarterback from a year ago until the young gun is ready to fully turn loose? Or, at least until the returning starter proves that he cannot fend off the freshman.
Rhule has already spoke earlier this year on how he feels about Haarberg's continued development through the spring, especially in his passing downfield. Arguably his best passing game of the season last year was a 20-7 victory against Illinois on the road, where the junior went 12-of-24 for 154 yards and an interception. But yet again, Nebraska won the game.
Same with a cold-weather game in late October with Purdue. The Huskers won 31-14 in a game Nebraska thoroughly controlled, but Haarberg only went 6-of-11 for 122 yards and was sacked three times but connected for two touchdown passes.
If Haarberg has improved and his running ability is still intact, teams would have to respect a true option-quarterback when he is under center. Not to mention, the Kearney native has also experienced playing against an eventual national champion team and played on the road at Michigan State, Illinois, and Colorado. That experience can prove invaluable in October and November in new hostile environments at USC and against a likely top-rated Ohio State.
Regardless, Haarberg is comfortable with whatever his role this season could be. When he spoke in April with former Blackshirts linebacker Will Compton's podcast, the quarterback was happy to see Raiola's commitment to Lincoln.
"Him committing, with all the offers he had and being committed to Georgia and us flipping him, shows how far we have come as a program. It shows how our process is working."- Heinrich Haarberg on Dylan Raiola
Haarberg's team-first mentality may level more to an experienced locker room - including Nebraska's defense. Considering that he contributed to the team prior to becoming the starting quarterback as a reserve tight end in which he never attended a position meeting, that attitude may prove extraordinary for a team looking to turn the corner.
In the recent two decades of frustration, Nebraska has handed the reigns of the offense to freshmen several times with mixed results. Taylor Martinez was a potential Heisman candidate during his first stint, but injuries and turnovers plagued the Big Red in the second half of the 2010 season. In 2013, Tommy Armstrong stepped in for an injured Martinez and pushed Nebraska to a 9-4 finish and a Gator Bowl win over Georgia, including the longest pass in the Huskers history.
Adrian Martinez is the most recent example - mixed with Luke McCaffery - of spoiling a golden quarterback too early. 2AM was dynamic and ended as Nebraska's all-time leader in offensive yardage, but injuries in the first year seemed to slow his development through the initial season.
Dylan Raiola is a higher rated, more polished quarterback than all the examples listed above. But, Heinrich Haarberg has proven that he can and has won in the Big Ten. The future will come eventually for Nebraska football, but if Haarberg has progressed as much as his coach claims that time might be paused for at least a few games.
