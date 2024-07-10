Nebraska Football Shutout of Another EA Sports College Football List
Another day closer to the release of the highly anticipated College Football video game, another stunning realization for Nebraska Football fans.
It has been 11 years since the last college football video game was released as NCAA Football 14 was the final installment of the popular game series, until this year. With the release of EA Sports College Football 25 creeping ever closer, the team at EA Sports is dropping more content with each passing day. Today’s release, the Launch Roster Reveal, features the Top 100 ranked players in the game.
There are no players with the rare 99 overall ranking, although three players come in at a 96 OVR. Those three are Michigan CB Will Johnson, LSU LT Will Campbell, and Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II (who was arrested for a DUI but will miss zero games according to head coach Mike Gundy).
The final 29 players in the rankings come in at a 90 Overall and feature players from Kansas (2), West Virginia, Purdue, Liberty (2), and Rutgers.
Despite there being 31 players form the Big Ten Conference represented, not a single player from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln finds themselves inside the top 100. There are seven defensive tackles (three B1G) and 10 cornerbacks (four B1G) on the list.
Although NU has one of the best returning defensive line groups in the country, Phil Steele has them ranked fifth best in the country, Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson are no-shows. Tommi Hill, who tied for the Big Ten lead last season with 13 passes defended and ranking fourth with four INTs, is also absent.
All three of those Huskers were Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selections.
Hutmacher started all 12 games last season and set a career-high with 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks as a nose tackle.
Robinson appeared in all 12 games, starting 10, and posted career highs in tackles with 29, pass break-ups with 6, and tying his career-high in tackles for loss with four.
Those two anchored a defensive group that allowed only 93 yards rushing per game.
For comparisons sake, the lowest rated defensive tackle is Clemson’s Peter Woods (ranked 91st according to EA Sports), who is going into his sophomore season after recording 26 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1 forced fumble.
There is a chance that one, if not all three, of these Huskers come in at a 90 OVR and were just left off the Top 100 for numbers sake.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases July 19, however if you were to pre-order the game you get early access 3-days prior. For more information on the Top 100 players head to the EA Sports College Football website.
