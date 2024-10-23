All Huskers

ESPN's Joey Galloway on the Honeymoon Being Over for Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule

Galloway and his former NFL teammate Adam Carriker dive into the Huskers' issues but say it's too soon for fans to panic.

Adam Carriker

On this edition of Carriker Chronicles, ESPN'S Joey Galloway and Adam Carriker discuss Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football coaching staff so far this season, including play calling, execution and the Huskers' biggest games. Surprisingly, Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield didn't know certain information during his press conference Tuesday, but Joey talks about what building a college football program is like in the era of the transfer portal and NIL. Joey and Adam are former NFL teammates and they share a couple of laughs as well.

