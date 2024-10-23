ESPN's Joey Galloway on the Honeymoon Being Over for Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule
On this edition of Carriker Chronicles, ESPN'S Joey Galloway and Adam Carriker discuss Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football coaching staff so far this season, including play calling, execution and the Huskers' biggest games. Surprisingly, Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield didn't know certain information during his press conference Tuesday, but Joey talks about what building a college football program is like in the era of the transfer portal and NIL. Joey and Adam are former NFL teammates and they share a couple of laughs as well.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
