All Huskers

Evan Bland Talks Nebraska Spring Football with the Common Fans

The Omaha World Herald scribe joins the Common Fans for a wide ranging Husker football discussion.

TJ Birkel

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Omaha World Herald’s Evan Bland joins the Common Fans to talk all the latest with Nebraska’s spring football practice and look ahead to the coming season. 

  • Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s recent comments about how the offense is progressing. 
  • Running back depth behind Emmett Johnson an open question.
  • Dylan Raiola fully invested: 
  • Assuming major leadership role going into Year 2 at the helm of Nebraska’s offense. 
  • Playing a leading role in recruiting talent to Lincoln. 
  • Being a visible face around the university and the community.
  • Two true freshman wide receivers making a move and poised to contribute. 
  • Spring game substitutes. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
TJ Birkel
TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

Home/Football