Evan Bland Talks Nebraska Spring Football with the Common Fans
The Omaha World Herald scribe joins the Common Fans for a wide ranging Husker football discussion.
In this story:
The Omaha World Herald’s Evan Bland joins the Common Fans to talk all the latest with Nebraska’s spring football practice and look ahead to the coming season.
- Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s recent comments about how the offense is progressing.
- Running back depth behind Emmett Johnson an open question.
- Dylan Raiola fully invested:
- Assuming major leadership role going into Year 2 at the helm of Nebraska’s offense.
- Playing a leading role in recruiting talent to Lincoln.
- Being a visible face around the university and the community.
- Two true freshman wide receivers making a move and poised to contribute.
- Spring game substitutes.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Baseball Rallies to Avoid Sweep at Iowa, Win Sunday Finale
- 'Great Players Love Competition': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Sees Added Depth in the Secondary
- Nebraska Baseball Collapses in the Eighth Inning, Falls at Iowa
- Former Husker James Williams Discusses Size, Talent 'Upgrade' from Nebraska to Florida State
- Matt Rhule Issues Transfer Portal Advice to Nebraska Team, Other College Football Players
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified