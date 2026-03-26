Everything Matt Rhule Said After the Final Practice Before the Spring Game

LINCOLN — Nebraska football is wrapping up spring practices this week.

The Red-White Spring Game is set for Saturday. After Thursday morning's practice, head coach Matt Rhule gave several updates on the team and the upcoming event.

Here's everything that was talked about on Thursday from the Hawk's Championship Center.

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What He Hopes to See from the Defense

A new system on the defensive side of the ball will be on display in front of Husker fans for the first time on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. New defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has spent the past couple of months implementing his 4-2-5, replacing the base 3-3-5 that has been the staple since Rhule took over and through the past two DCs.

Even with a new system, Rhule wants to see the same standard he expects from any defense.

"I want to see the same standard of running to the ball, getting off blocks, doing their jobs," Rhule said. "I think, anytime you scrimmage, tackling is of the utmost."

Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule said he doesn't want to see the defensive guys do something new, simply because fans are in the stands.

"Don't change the way you play," Rhule said. "Play one snap at a time. Anxious to see the tackling."

What He Hopes Recruits See

The Red-White Spring Game is another massive opportunity to have recruits on campus and in Memorial Stadium with fans providing some extra buzz. More than 30 four- and five-star prospects are expected in town this weekend.

"I think the biggest thing is when you come to Lincoln, and when you come to UNL, you fall in love with the place," Rhule said. "I want players who have never seen it before to come here and see it. I want people who've been here before to come back and just continue to check boxes, in terms of the facilities, the people that they're around."

The Red-White Spring Game consistently has tens of thousands of fans in attendance. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Rhule noted that it is big for all of the recruits, first-timers to Lincoln and returners, to feel the fan support.

Spring Game Format

As for the format, Rhule said it will be just like a regular football game. He expects to put the offense in one color and the defense in another, as opposed to past formats that have seen a red team and white team on both sides of the ball.

Quarterbacks, obviously, will be in green jerseys and not taking full hits.

Rhule added that there will be opportunities for ones vs. ones, but overall, the final game format will be nailed down between now and Saturday.

After the Week Off for Spring Break

The team got a week off in the middle of this session of practices for spring break last week. Rhule said the players handled the break and the return "excellent".

"We went full pads Monday, full pads Tuesday, off a week off, and they weren't just out there; they were wanting to do more," Rhule said. I've been pleased with the attention to detail and the effort all week long."

Quarterbacks TJ Lateef and Anthony Colandrea | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

On Nebrasketball's Run to the Sweet 16

Rhule was able to make it to Oklahoma City to take in both the first-round win over Troy and the second-round victory over Vanderbilt. He's planning to fly down to Houston for the Sweet 16 game against Iowa, and would make the trip again on Saturday if the Huskers are in the Elite Eight.

Rhule noted that he has a special place in his heart for Sam Hoiberg.

"The first week that I was here, there was an article written, saying, 'Why didn't Trev (Alberts) let Fred (Hoiberg) go?' As a coach's kid, that's a difficult thing. My kid's have seen it.



"And for Sam to just continuously go out there and dive on the floor - forget the shots and all that stuff - to watch Sam Hoiberg for three-plus years diving on the ground for his team, for his father, for his family, has been really cool."

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg celebrates after a made basket during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Rhule discussed the fan support again, adding that not only was TNT's Chris Webber blown away by the fans in OKC, but Houston players couldn't believe it as they played their game against Texas A&M.

"One of the players on Houston's basketball team, that's friends with Jeremiah Charles, told him, he's like, 'Man, they were chanting for Nebraska during our game.'



"It's what makes Nebraska special," Rhule said.

Rhule closed by admiring the "passion and heart" that Nebrasketball plays with for coach Hoiberg.

"Just seeing the way Fred has always weathered the storm, with class and dignity, and the team just continues to get better and better and better, you see the fruits of his labors," Rhule said.

Other Notes

No changes to player availability. Injuries and players out are the same as the initial list at the beginning of spring ball.

Attention on the basketball program has created a "quiet spring" for football, but the most important thing remains getting better and winning.

Not just men's basketball, Rhule noted the success across the department in winter sports with wrestling's team finish at nationals and women's basketball making the NCAA Tournament.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.