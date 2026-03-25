Nebraska to Host 30+ Four- and Five-Star Recruits for Spring Game this Weekend

The Hudl Futures Forum is back, and Nebraska is benefiting from it heavily this upcoming weekend.

With the Huskers' 2026 Spring Game set to kick off at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Matt Rhule and company will play host to 43 total recruits. Prospects from both the 2027 and 2028 classes are expected to be in town, including the vast majority of them being four-stars or higher.

In what is shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the entire 2026 calendar year, here's who's expected to be in town.

Quarterbacks

Three quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class are expected to be in town, headlined by four-star prospect Kaden Craft. The Huskers have not yet offered the Lake Norman (NC) signal-caller, but that may soon change. South Carolina appears to be in the lead for his recruitment; however, the Big Red will likely be looking to change that this weekend. Virginia Tech and NC State are also in the mix.

Trey Towns Jr. is also set to visit Lincoln, though he is expected to arrive on Thursday. A three-star prospect out of Rancho Cucamonga (CA), NU appears to have gotten itself out to an early lead. Ohio State and Purdue are also in the mix, so holding onto that current advantage will be top of mind. Still, there's plenty of time to shift course within the 2028 recruiting class if the Huskers so choose.

Also expected is Grayson Thurston, a currently unranked quarterback recruit from De La Salle Collegiate (MI). Nebraska appears to be trying to get in early on the 6-2, 170-pounder, even though they have yet to offer him a scholarship at this time. Toledo and Bowling Green have a noticeable lead; however, with the Big Red drawing interest, they're likely expecting his stock to rise over the coming months. If that does indeed happen, they're laying out the groundwork to become the first Power Four program to offer him a scholarship.

Running Back

Two ball carriers are expected to be on campus this weekend as well. The first is 2027 Nebraska commit Amir Brown. The Rolesville (NC) native travelled to Lincoln in February for a Junior Day event and enjoyed his time. Since then, he's seen his stock rise. Though he is still committed to Rhule's program, this weekend would do well to reaffirm his decision, as the four-star took unofficial visits to several other schools this spring.

Also expected is composite five-star running back Zaiden Jernigan of Louisville (MS). His recruitment is about as competitive as they come, considering he's regarded as a top 30 player nationally and No. 1 ball-carrier in his class. NU finds itself within the mix, going against schools like Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Alabama, and more.

Wide Receiver

Nebraska will play host to three pass-catchers as well, with all three of them regarded as four-star recruits. The most noteworthy is Derrell Hines Jr. of Hillsborough (FL). Listed as the No. 10 wide receiver in 2028, the Huskers and Daikiel Shorts are currently expected to hold a noticeable lead. UCF and Florida State are further behind, but don't be surprised if his recruitment begins picking up traction from more high-level programs during his upcoming junior year.

The Huskers are also in the mix for Tyree Mannings Jr. of Venice (FL) as well. The No. 13 pass-catcher in 2028 has offers from several other Power Conference schools. Currently, Miami and Nebraska are neck and neck. This weekend could be where the Big Red makes its move to the top spot heading into the summer.

Zion Anderson is also set to visit campus this weekend. Though listed as an athlete on multiple recruiting services, his talent likely slots him into a wide receiver role in college. The Long Beach Poly (CA) standout has NU as his top school, but is being torn from the grasp of UCLA, and USC will be the real challenge with so much time left before he signs.

Tight End

The Big Red have a lot on the line in the 2027 recruiting class at tight end; however, that hasn't stopped them from aggressively pursuing difference makers in 2028 as well. With two players set to visit Lincoln this weekend, Jevyn Severson takes the top spot. Regarded as the No. 2 tight end in his class, the Madrid (IA) native has Nebraska in the mix with programs such as Iowa State, Wisconsin, Kansas State, and many more.

The Huskers are also attempting to make up ground with the No. 4 tight end in the 2028 cycle as well. Xevien Brinson of Stephenson (GA) will visit campus for the first time. Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Indiana have a lead, but this weekend could serve as a launch pad for the Big Red to join that group.

Interior Offensive Lineman

Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley continue to attack the line of scrimmage recruiting as aggressively as any program in the country in 2028. With six interior offensive linemen expected to be on campus, Bryce Smalls is the most notable. Listed as the No. 3 player at his position in the 2028 class, the Archbishop Spalding (MD) standout has the Huskers out in front as it currently stands. Schools also in the mix include Penn State, Maryland, and Syracuse.

Maui Tonata of Orem (UT) will also be in Lincoln over the weekend as well. NU finds itself out to an early lead, but in-state schools like BYU and Utah are close behind. The No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the class will continue to see his stock rise heading into his junior year. But the Big Red are in a favorable position this spring.

The final ranked 2028 recruit is Carter Barrett of Dowling Catholic (IA). The Des Moines native has in-state schools like Iowa and Iowa State out front, but Nebraska appears to be in a close third. This weekend has the potential to vault them into the No. 1 spot, but this recruitment will almost certainly go on for many months.

In the 2027 class, Nate Carson is regarded as the No. 11 player at his position heading into his senior year. The Irmo (SC) budding star has his hometown South Carolina Gamecocks as his top school. However, Nebraska still likes its odds heading into the summer months. Other top schools include Clemson, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Nebraska could gain the commitment of 2027 three-star prospect Barrett Kitrell of Ashland-Greenwood (NE) as early as this weekend. After offering the Nebraska prep star this January, the Huskers have quickly risen to the top. Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas stand a chance; however, he will, in all likelihood, become the eighth commitment to the Big Red's 2027 class very soon.

Hayden Shannon of PCM (IA) is also expected to travel to Lincoln this weekend. Though not ranked within the 2028 cycle, he does have offers from NU, Iowa State, and Kansas State to this point. After his visit, the Huskers will presumably like where they stand in his pecking order heading into the spring.

Offensive Tackle

As an extension of the offensive line, NU is also aggressively pursuing some of the best tackle prospects in the country in the coming years. Headlined by five-star plus recruit Mark Matthew of St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), the Huskers have as good a shot as any program not named Miami to land the generational recruit. The Hurricanes are heavily favored, but the Big Red are still in the mix. This weekend has the potential to close that gap.

Also expected is five-star tackle prospect Oluwasemilore Olubobola of St. Peter's Prep (NJ). Regarded as the No. 4 player at his position in 2027, Nebraska is in the mix with programs like Texas A&M, Penn State, Florida, and more. This will be his second visit to campus this month- a potentially very good sign of where the Huskers stand heading into his senior year.

Defensive Line

Nebraska's defensive line needs an influx of talent over the coming years, and Corey Brown is recruiting like it. With 11 interior defensive linemen expected to be on campus this weekend, the 2027 and 2028 classes are both featured heavily this weekend.

Five rising seniors will be on campus, including Nebraska commit Jayden Travers of St. Frances Academy (MD). He chose the Huskers over Michigan and Miami back in December of 2025. Nehemiah Ombati of Shakopee (MN) will also travel to Lincoln. The No. 45 overall player at his position has NU in the mix with schools like Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, and more.

The Big Red will battle the likes of Penn State, Syracuse, and Boston College for four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes. Having taken three unofficial visits to State College already, Nebraska has some serious catching up to do. However, fellow 2027 recruit Errol Demontagnac has the Huskers atop his list. With offers from Michigan, Louisville, and more, this weekend could push the Big Red out to an even bigger lead for the three-star prospect out of Armwood (FL).

Lastly, unranked Archbishop Spalding (MD) star Brock Frisby is set to visit as well. NU finds itself among a fast-growing group of programs that have offered the will-be senior. Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and Syracuse are among the list as well.

Six 2028 interior defenders will join the group, and all of them come in within the top 20 at their position within the class. Starting with Cory Cunningham of Providence (NC), the Huskers are amongst a group including South Carolina, Georgia, and more for his commitment. Regarded as the No. 4 defensive lineman in his cycle, pulling Cunningham out of SEC territory will be an uphill battle that, as of now, the Big Red are willing to take on. With a strong impression this weekend, they could continue to pursue him down the road.

Azhir Waddell will also join the group. The IMG Academy star and North Carolina native has both in-state schools atop his list. The Huskers will get Waddell's first visit of the spring, so there's reason to believe they can enter his top group. Fellow four-star, Tayaun Lawrence, of Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman (NV), is also set to make his first visit to Nebraska. The No. 7 defensive lineman in 2028 has the Big Red on the outside looking in, but this weekend's visit could shake things up.

Tenth-ranked 2028 interior defender Ayden Woodruff will also join in. Ole Miss, Alabama, and Georgia have the lead, but if programs like Michigan and Ohio State are gaining ground, the Huskers believe they can too. Pulling the BGA (TN) star out of SEC territory will be hard to do, but once again, Nebraska isn't backing down.

Lastly, Chase Foster and Jayden Beckley will be in Lincoln as well. Both four-stars have Nebraska towards the bottom of their lists to this point, but the Hudl Futures Forum is benefiting the Huskers with a free unofficial visit. If all goes well, their recruitments could pick up as a result.

EDGE

Roy Manning could have a big weekend as well, with four 2028 EDGE players set to take their first visits to Nebraska. Soon-to-be five-star Darieon Prescott is of note. The Bolingbrook (IL) star has Notre Dame in the lead, but fellow Big Ten teams such as Illinois and Iowa aren't far behind. NU will look to join that group after (hopefully) making a strong first impression.

Grayson (GA) four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman will also join. In this recruitment, the Huskers already have some steam, and now they'll look to turn up the heat even more on March 28. Nebraska is currently in his top group, closely behind the likes of South Carolina and Duke. So too are they trending for fellow 2028 four-star Christian Webb-Scott. The Westside (SC) rising senior is one of many players the Big Red is battling the Gamecocks for. Early reports suggest these two programs are in the lead, but a strong showing this weekend could see NU rise to No. 1.

Nebraska is also getting in on the currently unranked EDGE Dylan Williams as well. The Virginia native has offers from UCLA, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Georgia, and more. Though the Huskers have yet to offer, they could as early as this weekend. His recruitment is just beginning to pick up, so getting in early could make a difference down the road.

Linebacker

A lone 2027 linebacker and four 2028 linebackers will be included in the loaded defensive visitors list as well. Blake Betton, a teammate of Nehemiah Ombati at Shakopee (MN), is expected to visit campus with his fellow 2027 classmate. The Huskers will need to make up ground quickly in his recruitment to snatch him away from Penn State. Still, the visit this upcoming weekend suggests there's interest at the very least.

2028 is headlined by the No. 3 linebacker in the class, Jameer Miles of Carmel Catholic. The former teammate of 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor has Nebraska featured among his top group. Right now, Iowa leads, but the Huskers very well may change that to end the month of March.

The next group includes a four-star and a pair of three-star gap-fillers in 2028. Jay Schell of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (GA) is listed as the No. 22 player at the position in his class. Both Georgia and Georgia Tech are after him heavily, but NU could enter the mix.

Steven Moore of Miami Central (FL), on the other hand, has Nebraska in his top group. The three-star linebacker has the Huskers trailing the Hurricanes as it currently stands, but things could quickly change. Last but not least is three-star LB Anthony Busby Jr. of SLUH (MO). The in-state Tigers hold a sizeable lead, but the Big Red are closely enough behind to give reason for optimism coming out of his visit this upcoming weekend.

Cornerback

Addison Williams continues to put the Huskers at the top of blue-chip cornerback recruit lists. In both instances of the players set to visit, NU is within striking distance of receiving commitments down the line.

2027 four-star Juju Johnson is regarded as the No. 8 positional player in his class and has the Big Red trending towards his top spot after a coaching change happened over the offseason with the Sooners. That is still who Nebraska will need to beat out; however, there's serious smoke pertaining to them doing just that.

In the class that directly follows, Keaton Fields of Hamilton (AZ) has NU as his top school. Though there's plenty of time for things to change, Arizona, Vanderbilt, and the rest of the pack have a long way to go to catch up.

Safety

Similar to corner, the Huskers have some serious juice in recruiting several of the nation's top 2028 safety prospects as well. Casey Barner is regarded as the No. 2 player at his position in the cycle and has the Big Red at the top of his list. The McEachern (GA) star has Georgia coming in at a close second. This weekend's trip could put further distance between Nebraska and the rest of the pack.

In his second visit to Lincoln, Giovanni Tuggle's path to Nebraska may further clear up. With the Huskers already sporting a sizeable lead over the other programs involved, Tuggle has the potential to become the first 2028 commitment to NU's class. Regarded as the third overall safety in his cycle, Ole Miss and Georgia still pose threats, but don't be surprised if Tuggle is rocking the scarlet and cream in 2028.