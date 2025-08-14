Ex-Husker QB Richard Torres Takes the Reins for Incarnate Word’s Season Opener
There’s something about a quarterback’s fresh start that just feels electric. For Richard Torres, that spark is about to turn into a spotlight. The former Nebraska signal-caller has officially been named the starting quarterback for the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals.
It’s a moment that’s been building since he left Lincoln for a shot closer to home. Now entering his third season with the Cardinals, Torres is stepping into a role that blends opportunity and a serious shot at making a deep run in the FCS.
Ex-Huskers Richard Torres’ Texas Return
Torres’ football journey has always been tied to Texas. The San Antonio native was the lone Texan in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class. He arrived in Lincoln as a three-star prospect from Southside High School. His time with the Huskers was brief, as he redshirted in 2022 without a single game appearance.
However, it taught him the patience that young quarterbacks rarely have. When it became clear he needed a stage where he could truly play, Torres transferred to Incarnate Word. It’s a program that has quietly built itself into one of the FCS’s most dangerous offensive forces.
UIW was an ideal landing spot. The Cardinals have finished in the top 10 in the FCS in passing for five straight years and entered this season ranked No. 4 in the preseason coaches' poll. The program has a history of attracting and developing elite quarterbacks. For Torres, it wasn’t just about finding a school; he found a system built to let him air it out.
Building His Case to Start
Torres didn’t arrive in San Antonio as a guaranteed starter. However, over two seasons, he made his case with both flashes of brilliance and steady improvement. In 2023, he appeared in six games, completing 42 of 67 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns.
His breakout performance came against McNeese, where he threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win. This performance earned him FCS national freshman of the week honors. Later that season, he unleashed his arm for a season-high 307 passing yards against Lamar.
His efforts didn’t go unnoticed. Torres was named to the Third Team FCS 2023 Freshman All-American list. In 2024, his opportunities were more limited, finishing with five completions for 64 yards and one touchdown in six games. However, the experience sharpened his understanding of the offense and built the trust of his coaches.
All Eyes on August 23
With two years of eligibility remaining, Torres is now in command of a Cardinals offense that has produced some of the most explosive quarterback play in the FCS. The expectations are sky-high for a team ranked nationally and hungry for a championship run.
For Torres, the mission starts immediately. On August 23 at noon, he’ll lead UIW in their season opener on the road against Nicholls in a game that could set the tone for the entire season.
From the Big Ten sidelines to one of the most exciting offenses in the FCS, the former Husker now has the ball in his hands and the season in front of him. For Torres and the Cardinals, the stage is set, the crowd will be loud, and kickoff can’t come soon enough.
