Ferraris and Lamborghinis: A Deep Dive Into Nebraska Football’s Wide Receivers
An in-depth look at Nebraska's most exciting position group.
In this story:
The Common Fans take a deep dive into Nebraska’s wide receiver room, arguably the most exciting position group on the team and, hopefully, the Huskers’ best bunch of receivers in many years.
- It starts at the top: new(ish) OC Dana Holgorsen is known as one of the best offensive minds in college football.
- New position coach Daikel Shorts is Holgorsen’s one hand-picked assistant, and is a talented up-and-comer in the business.
- The returners: Jacory Barney and Janiran Bonner both made an impact in 2024, and are looking for more this season.
- The transfers: Dane Key, Nyziah Hunter, and Hardley Gilmore IV all could see major playing time in 2025.
- The newcomers: Cortez Mills, Isaiah Mozee, and Jeremiah Jones: which true freshmen will have an immediate impact?
- Question marks: will Demitrius Bell be healthy? Will Quinn Clark be part of the rotation? Will there be a surprise contributor this season?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
