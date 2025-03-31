All Huskers

Ferraris and Lamborghinis: A Deep Dive Into Nebraska Football’s Wide Receivers

An in-depth look at Nebraska's most exciting position group.

TJ Birkel

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr (17) celebrates after a pass against the UTEP Miners during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr (17) celebrates after a pass against the UTEP Miners during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
The Common Fans take a deep dive into Nebraska’s wide receiver room, arguably the most exciting position group on the team and, hopefully, the Huskers’ best bunch of receivers in many years. 

  • It starts at the top: new(ish) OC Dana Holgorsen is known as one of the best offensive minds in college football. 
  • New position coach Daikel Shorts is Holgorsen’s one hand-picked assistant, and is a talented up-and-comer in the business.
  • The returners: Jacory Barney and Janiran Bonner both made an impact in 2024, and are looking for more this season. 
  • The transfers: Dane Key, Nyziah Hunter, and Hardley Gilmore IV all could see major playing time in 2025. 
  • The newcomers: Cortez Mills, Isaiah Mozee, and Jeremiah Jones: which true freshmen will have an immediate impact?
  • Question marks: will Demitrius Bell be healthy? Will Quinn Clark be part of the rotation? Will there be a surprise contributor this season? 

TJ Birkel
