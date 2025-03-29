All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Stuns No. 5 Oregon State, 7-3

The Huskers notch their first top-five home win since 2011.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Washington at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on March 9, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Washington at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on March 9, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

A massive victory for Will Bolt and the boys.

Nebraska baseball upset No. 5 Oregon State Friday evening at Haymarket Park, 7-3. The Huskers improve to 11-14 on teh year while the Beavers fall to 19-5.

This is the first top-five home win for the Big Red since 2011.

Home runs were the calling card in building the early lead. Tyler Stone and Dylan Carey went back-to-back with two outs to give Nebraska a 3-0 advantage after the third inning.

Rhett Stokes singled to drive in a run in the fourth inning, with Carey doing the same in the fifth. Following Carey, Cael Frost launched a two-run homer to put the Huskers up 7-0.

The Beavers got a two-run blast in the sixth and one more run in the seventh, but didn't tally a single hit over the final two frames to complete a comeback.

The Huskers notched 11 hits, led by the 2-for-4 efforts from Carey and Devin Nunez. Carey, Frost, and Stone all had two RBIs.

Husker pitchers Will Walsh and Drew Christo combined for the nine innings. Walsh got the win after allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits over 6.0 innings. Walsh earned the save while not giving up a hit in 3.0 innings.

Nebraska and Oregon State continue the weekend series Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CDT on B1G+.

