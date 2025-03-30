Six Former Huskers Set for Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Several former Huskers have been announced among the newest class of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2025 class includes 12 athletes and five coaches as well as a contributor, an official, and other awards. The class will be honored Sept. 14 with an induction ceremony in the Lincoln East auditorium.
Among the list of athletes are six former Huskers. Those former Huskers are Deverell Biggs, Karen Criss, Chris Dishman, Ashley Hagemann Ford, Jordan Hooper, and Brooke Schwartz.
Biggs starred at Omaha Central, starting on three Class A basketball championship teams while winning two golds in the high jump. He was the first in-state to recruit to sign with Nebraska in a decade. Biggs averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over 12 games in 2013-14.
Criss won eight individual swimming titles at Omaha Marion in the mid-2000s, adding four more gold medals in relays. After beginning her career at Louisville, she competed her final two years of college at Nebraska, lettering as a senior.
Dishman was a two-time all-state football player, helping Cozad to the 1991 Class B state championship. He was also a state runner-up wrestling and medalist in discus. Most notably for Husker fans, he was a two-=year starter and four-year letterman on the offensive line in the mid-1990s. He backed of Rob Zatechka during the 1994 national title season before taking over a starting position on the dominant 1995 national championship team. Dishman played eight seasons in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams.
Hagemann Ford led Elkhorn to four-straight Class B softball championships in the mid-2000s. As a pitcher, she had 86 wins, including 67 shutouts and 17 no-hitters. At Nebraska, she finished as the program's all-time strikeout leader, a record that still stands.
Hooper helped Alliance to the Class B basketball championship in 2007 while also winning state long jump. At Nebraska, she scored 2,357 points, earning All-America first team honors once and All-Big Ten honors three times. A second-round pick in the WNBA draft, Hooper played professionally for four years.
Schwartz earned all-state honors three times in volleyball and basketball at Gering in the 1990s. As a basketball player at Nebraska, she finished her career 18th in program history with 1,243 points while helping the Huskers to a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.
The full list of inductees is below.
Athletes
- Shaquil Barrett, Boys Town (2009)
- Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central (2010)
- Alan Closter, Creighton St. Ludger (1961)
- Ron Coleman, Omaha North (2010)
- Karen Criss, Omaha Marian (2006)
- Chris Dishman, Cozad (1991)
- Ashley Hagemann Ford, Elkhorn (2008)
- Wilburn Hollis, Boys Town (1958)
- Jordan Hooper, Alliance (2010)
- Chad Meyers, Omaha Gross (2010)
- Darin Ruf, Omaha Westside (2005)
- Brooke Schwartz, Gering (1996)
Coaches
- Paul Beranek, Ravenna
- Brad Feeken, Gretna
- Bob Greco, Omaha Westside
- Jake Moore, Omaha Marian
- Sue Wewel, Fremont
Contributor
- Jack Tarr, Malcolm
Official
- Gary Pence, Hickman
Great Moment in High School Sports
- Filly's 1998 Class D-2 state basketball title
Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award
- Emmett Hassenstab, Omaha Skutt
Dominant Dynasty
- Columbus Scotus volleyball, 1990-2011
Fischer Family Award
- Craig and Marie Kissinger, Glenvil
Golden Anniversary Teams (1974-75)
- Nelson football and boys basketball
- Mullen sand greens golf
Silver Anniversary Teams (2000-01)
- Lincoln Southeast football
- Omaha Marian basketball, swimming, and soccer
