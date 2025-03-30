All Huskers

Six Former Huskers Set for Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Induction

The 2025 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Class includes several former Huskers.

February 23, 2012; East Lansing, MI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jordan Hooper (35) drives to the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Courtney Schiffauer (24) during the first half at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. MSU won 73-53. / Mike Carter-Imagn Images
Several former Huskers have been announced among the newest class of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2025 class includes 12 athletes and five coaches as well as a contributor, an official, and other awards. The class will be honored Sept. 14 with an induction ceremony in the Lincoln East auditorium.

Among the list of athletes are six former Huskers. Those former Huskers are Deverell Biggs, Karen Criss, Chris Dishman, Ashley Hagemann Ford, Jordan Hooper, and Brooke Schwartz.

Dec 4, 2013; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tim Miles congratulates guard Deverell Biggs (1) after defeating the Miami Hurricanes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska won 60-49. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Biggs starred at Omaha Central, starting on three Class A basketball championship teams while winning two golds in the high jump. He was the first in-state to recruit to sign with Nebraska in a decade. Biggs averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over 12 games in 2013-14.

Criss won eight individual swimming titles at Omaha Marion in the mid-2000s, adding four more gold medals in relays. After beginning her career at Louisville, she competed her final two years of college at Nebraska, lettering as a senior.

Greenwood assistant football coach Chris Dishman (right) speaks with player Alex Ituarte (left) during practice Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Greenwood Community High School. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dishman was a two-time all-state football player, helping Cozad to the 1991 Class B state championship. He was also a state runner-up wrestling and medalist in discus. Most notably for Husker fans, he was a two-=year starter and four-year letterman on the offensive line in the mid-1990s. He backed of Rob Zatechka during the 1994 national title season before taking over a starting position on the dominant 1995 national championship team. Dishman played eight seasons in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams.

Hagemann Ford led Elkhorn to four-straight Class B softball championships in the mid-2000s. As a pitcher, she had 86 wins, including 67 shutouts and 17 no-hitters. At Nebraska, she finished as the program's all-time strikeout leader, a record that still stands.

Hooper helped Alliance to the Class B basketball championship in 2007 while also winning state long jump. At Nebraska, she scored 2,357 points, earning All-America first team honors once and All-Big Ten honors three times. A second-round pick in the WNBA draft, Hooper played professionally for four years.

Mar 24, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; BYU Cougars forward Morgan Bailey (41) moves the ball defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jordan Hooper (35) during the second half of a women's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Pauley Pavilion. The BYU Cougars defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 80-76. / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Schwartz earned all-state honors three times in volleyball and basketball at Gering in the 1990s. As a basketball player at Nebraska, she finished her career 18th in program history with 1,243 points while helping the Huskers to a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.

The full list of inductees is below.

Athletes

  • Shaquil Barrett, Boys Town (2009)
  • Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central (2010)
  • Alan Closter, Creighton St. Ludger (1961)
  • Ron Coleman, Omaha North (2010)
  • Karen Criss, Omaha Marian (2006)
  • Chris Dishman, Cozad (1991)
  • Ashley Hagemann Ford, Elkhorn (2008)
  • Wilburn Hollis, Boys Town (1958)
  • Jordan Hooper, Alliance (2010)
  • Chad Meyers, Omaha Gross (2010)
  • Darin Ruf, Omaha Westside (2005)
  • Brooke Schwartz, Gering (1996)

Coaches

  • Paul Beranek, Ravenna
  • Brad Feeken, Gretna
  • Bob Greco, Omaha Westside
  • Jake Moore, Omaha Marian
  • Sue Wewel, Fremont

Contributor

  • Jack Tarr, Malcolm

Official

  • Gary Pence, Hickman

Great Moment in High School Sports

  • Filly's 1998 Class D-2 state basketball title

Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award

  • Emmett Hassenstab, Omaha Skutt

Dominant Dynasty

  • Columbus Scotus volleyball, 1990-2011

Fischer Family Award

  • Craig and Marie Kissinger, Glenvil

Golden Anniversary Teams (1974-75)

  • Nelson football and boys basketball
  • Mullen sand greens golf

Silver Anniversary Teams (2000-01)

  • Lincoln Southeast football
  • Omaha Marian basketball, swimming, and soccer

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

