All Huskers

Sixth-Inning Rally Powers Nebraska Softball to Victory Against Purdue

The Huskers erupted for five runs in a decisive sixth inning against the Boilermakers en route to a 6-0 win.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska third baseman Samantha Bland cheers her teammates on during Sunday's 6-0 win over Purdue.
Nebraska third baseman Samantha Bland cheers her teammates on during Sunday's 6-0 win over Purdue. / Nebraska Athletics

The No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to secure a 6-0 win over the visiting Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

Nebraska combined for 10 hits and limited Purdue to just two. Seven of the Huskers hits came with runners in scoring position.

Designated player Olivia DiNardo paced the offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Third baseman Samantha Bland also drove in two runs, and shortstop Ava Kuszak contributed with two hits and a run scored.

Nebraska opted to not start Jordy Bahl on Sunday but her teammates stepped up. Hannah Camenzind got the start in the circle and tossed five scoreless innings, only allowing two hits. Bahl entered the game in relief, pitching the final two innings without allowing a hit. The two pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and two walks.

DiNardo drove in the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning, driving in Kuszak who led the game off with a single of her own.

The big sixth inning started with a triple from Ava Bredwell who came around to score on a DiNardo single. Kennadi Williams pinch ran for DiNardo, moved to third on a single from Kacie Hoffmannn and scored on a single from Lauren Camenzind. Bland followed with a two-run single that scored Lauren Camenzind and Katelyn Caneda, who pinch ran for Hoffmann.

Bland came around to score on a single from Bahl to cap the scoring.

The Huskers look to sweep the series Monday at 4 p.m. The game will once again be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Postgame Notes | Box Score

  • Olivia DiNardo has had nine RBIs in three games this week.
  • Jordy Bahl has not allowed an earned run in 22.1 innings pitched.
  • Nebraska pitching has allowed two hits or less in its last three games.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Softball