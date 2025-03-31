Sixth-Inning Rally Powers Nebraska Softball to Victory Against Purdue
The No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to secure a 6-0 win over the visiting Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
Nebraska combined for 10 hits and limited Purdue to just two. Seven of the Huskers hits came with runners in scoring position.
Designated player Olivia DiNardo paced the offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Third baseman Samantha Bland also drove in two runs, and shortstop Ava Kuszak contributed with two hits and a run scored.
Nebraska opted to not start Jordy Bahl on Sunday but her teammates stepped up. Hannah Camenzind got the start in the circle and tossed five scoreless innings, only allowing two hits. Bahl entered the game in relief, pitching the final two innings without allowing a hit. The two pitchers combined for eight strikeouts and two walks.
DiNardo drove in the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning, driving in Kuszak who led the game off with a single of her own.
The big sixth inning started with a triple from Ava Bredwell who came around to score on a DiNardo single. Kennadi Williams pinch ran for DiNardo, moved to third on a single from Kacie Hoffmannn and scored on a single from Lauren Camenzind. Bland followed with a two-run single that scored Lauren Camenzind and Katelyn Caneda, who pinch ran for Hoffmann.
Bland came around to score on a single from Bahl to cap the scoring.
The Huskers look to sweep the series Monday at 4 p.m. The game will once again be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Olivia DiNardo has had nine RBIs in three games this week.
- Jordy Bahl has not allowed an earned run in 22.1 innings pitched.
- Nebraska pitching has allowed two hits or less in its last three games.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Gallery: Husker Baseball Trounces No. 5 Oregon State in Series Finale
- Nebraska Baseball Tops No. 5 Oregon State in Sunday Finale, Takes Weekend Series
- Six Former Huskers Set for Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Induction
- How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Arizona State in the Crown: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- No. 5 Oregon State Dominates Nebraska Baseball in Seven-Inning Affair
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.