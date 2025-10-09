First True Road Trip of the Year Means Travel Roster Decisions, Creating Energy
The first true road trip for Nebraska football means decisions have to be made for everything from when to leave to where to stay to what to do while there.
Earlier this week, Husker coach Matt Rhule noted that the team will leave for Maryland on Thursday before doing a walk-through at a local high school on Friday. While meeting with the media on Thursday, Rhule said there were also decisions to be made on who gets to make the trip.
"There are some guys that we'd love to take that we can't take," Rhule said. "This time of year, some of the attrition starts to set in. It was somewhat clear. You always feel bad for the guys, they've been traveling and all of a sudden they can't."
One of those guys that has been regularly asked about is starting nickel Malcolm Hartzog Jr. The senior Blackshirt has missed the last three games with an injury.
"Malcolm's doubtful for Saturday," Rhule said, adding that whether he travels to Maryland or not is dependent on how he looks while running. "I doubt that we take him."
While on the road, Rhule said his team will have rely more on themselves
"We won't have our own locker rooms, our own things; you're in a new place. It's just us," Rhule said. "We're obviously blessed that our fans travel at a high, high level. But you get the point of being in Memorial Stadium.
"You have to create your own energy. It has to come from brotherhood and caring about each other and the love of watching your teammate make a play and cheering each other on. That juice has to come from us."
A nor'easter is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend. That could mean rain for the game in College Park.
"Initially it looked like it wouldn't get to us," Rhule said. "We did wet-ball stuff during the course of the week. We much prefer rain to wind."
You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
More info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
