All Huskers

First True Road Trip of the Year Means Travel Roster Decisions, Creating Energy

Matt Rhule said the decisions for the travel roster were "somewhat clear," adding his thoughts on if Malcolm Hartzog Jr. will make the trip or not. He also commented on the potential for rain and what the team did to prepare this week.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

The first true road trip for Nebraska football means decisions have to be made for everything from when to leave to where to stay to what to do while there.

Earlier this week, Husker coach Matt Rhule noted that the team will leave for Maryland on Thursday before doing a walk-through at a local high school on Friday. While meeting with the media on Thursday, Rhule said there were also decisions to be made on who gets to make the trip.

"There are some guys that we'd love to take that we can't take," Rhule said. "This time of year, some of the attrition starts to set in. It was somewhat clear. You always feel bad for the guys, they've been traveling and all of a sudden they can't."

Malcolm Hartzog Jr. made one of the plays of the season for Nebraska in the win over Cincinnati.
Malcolm Hartzog Jr. made one of the plays of the season for Nebraska in the win over Cincinnati. Since then, he's played in just one other game while missing the last three. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

One of those guys that has been regularly asked about is starting nickel Malcolm Hartzog Jr. The senior Blackshirt has missed the last three games with an injury.

"Malcolm's doubtful for Saturday," Rhule said, adding that whether he travels to Maryland or not is dependent on how he looks while running. "I doubt that we take him."

While on the road, Rhule said his team will have rely more on themselves

"We won't have our own locker rooms, our own things; you're in a new place. It's just us," Rhule said. "We're obviously blessed that our fans travel at a high, high level. But you get the point of being in Memorial Stadium.

"You have to create your own energy. It has to come from brotherhood and caring about each other and the love of watching your teammate make a play and cheering each other on. That juice has to come from us."

Nebraska hasn't played a true road game since Black Friday, 314 days ago.
Nebraska hasn't played a true road game since Black Friday, 314 days ago. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A nor'easter is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend. That could mean rain for the game in College Park.

"Initially it looked like it wouldn't get to us," Rhule said. "We did wet-ball stuff during the course of the week. We much prefer rain to wind."

You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.

Coverage

  • Husker247 | Matt Rhule Thursday quick hits
  • Nebraska Athletics | Oct. 9 report
  • Omaha World-Herald* | How good is Nebraska? Matt Rhule says two specific traits for a road game will be telling
  • HuskerOnline* | Rhule Report: A final update before Nebraska's first true road trip to Maryland
  • Inside Nebraska* | Rhule Rundown: Hartzog doubtful, team lessons on road trips, paying a visit to the marching band
  • Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.

From the Other Side

  • Baltimore Sun | Maryland’s Lloyd Irvin III ‘doing well’ after suffering ‘serious’ injury
  • Inside the Black & Gold | Behind Enemy Lines with HuskerMax's Kaleb Henry
  • Inside the Black & Gold | Maryland vs. Nebraska: Players to know ahead of week seven
  • Baltimore Sun* | Maryland knows this stat is ‘paramount of championship teams’
  • On3 | Matt Rhule shares hilarious story of trying to get a beer from Mike Locksley at his cousin's wedding
  • Inside MD Sports | Locksley on second-half playcalling vs. Washington, Sidney Stewart's ejection reaction and bouncing back
  • Inside MD Sports | Maryland's defense has had multiple personalities

More info

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football