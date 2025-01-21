Five Big Ten Teams End in Associated Press Top 25; Four Husker Opponents In Final Rankings
The Big Ten is once again the cream of the crop in college football.
Following Ohio State's 34-23 victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night, the Associated Press released its final top 25 rankings for the 2024-25 college football season. Five Big Ten Conference teams received placement in the rankings, while the SEC led with seven spots.
Four Nebraska regular season foes earned postseason top 25 honors alongside the top-rated Buckeyes, as No. 10 Indiana (11-2), No. 16 Illinois (10-3), and No. 25 Colorado all received rankings in the final poll. The Huskers finished 1-3 against that slate, with its lone win coming in early September over Colorado (28-10) at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers fell in their other ranked matchups this season, dropping road tests to Indiana (56-7) and Ohio State (21-17) while falling at home in overtime to Illinois (31-24). The Oct. 26 final with the Buckeyes in Columbus was the eventual national champions closest victory of the season with only a four-point margin.
NU only has one program on their current 2025 schedule that is ranked within the final Associated Press top 25, as Penn State (13-3) finished at No. 5 in the 2024-25 season rankings. The Huskers will travel to University Park on Nov. 22 for their final road-regular season contest of the 2025 season.
The Big Ten did receive an honorable mention with Michigan receiving votes in the final rankings. Nebraska opens its 2025 Big Ten Conference slate with a home tilt against the Wolverines on Sept. 20 in Memorial Stadium.
The Big Ten ended with five total teams in the top 25 as national champion Ohio State received all the first-place votes. No. 3 Oregon (13-1) dropped to No. 3 after beginning the College Football Playoff as the top overall seed. No. 5 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana kept four Big Ten teams in the top ten, while No. 16 Illinois wrapped up the conference's appearances in the final poll.
The Southeastern Conference showcased its depth with seven spots leading all conferences in the rankings. College Football Playoff contenders No. 4 Texas, (13-3), No. 6 Georgia (11-3), and No. 9 Tennessee (10-3) remained in the top ten while No. 11 Ole Miss (10-3) rose up five spots. No. 17 Alabama (9-4), No. 19 South Carolina (9-4), and No. 22 Missouri (10-3) wrapped up the final spots despite poor finishes to their regular seasons.
The Big 12 finished with four teams, led by conference champion No. 7 Arizona State (11-3). No. 13 BYU (11-2), No. 15 Iowa State (11-3), and No. 25 Colorado (9-4) also appeared in the poll. The Atlantic Coast Conference matched the Big 12 as No. 12 SMU (11-3), No. 14 Clemson (10-4), No. 18 Miami (10-3), and No. 20 Syracuse (10-3) all ended inside of hte top 25.
The other conferences appearing in the poll included No. 2 Notre Dame as an Independent, No. 8 Boise State and No. 23 UNLV from the Mountain West, and No. 22 Army and No. 24 Memphis as part of the American Athletic Conference. Navy, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Kansas State, Marshall, Ohio, Florida, TCU, and Texas A&M all received votes in the final tally.
Nebraska begins their 2025 in Kansas City against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium. The Red-White Spring Game has yet to set a date for later this spring.
Associated Press Top 25
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- BYU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Alabama
- Miami (FL)
- South Carolina
- Syracuse
- Army
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
- Colorado
