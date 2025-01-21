All Huskers

Nebraska Point Guard Britt Prince Named USBWA Freshman of the Week

Another honor for the Husker freshman.

Kaleb Henry

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) defends a shot attempted by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) defends a shot attempted by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Another honor for Nebraska women's basketball's freshman point guard.

Britt Prince was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week when the organization announced its award winners on Tuesday. Following a 22-point performance in Nebraska's 87-84 overtime win at Iowa, Prince was named the USBWA's Freshman of the Week.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Tarleton State.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Tarleton State. / Nebraska Athletics

The 5-11 point guard from Elkhorn North was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. That evening she scored 14 points and added seven rebounds in a 31-point shellacking of Wisconsin.

During Nebraska's current five-game Big Ten winning streak, Prince is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals to help Nebraska move to 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten. The only conference losses for the Huskers have come at No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC in back-to-back games over the holiday break.

Prince has scored in double figures 14 times over her 18 games as a Husker. She is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a team-leading 1.9 steals on the year.

Britt Prince (23) hits a lay-up in the second half.
Britt Prince (23) hits a lay-up in the second half. / Amarillo Mullen

This is the first USBWA Freshman-of-the-Week award for a Husker since current senior Alexis Markowski captured the honor on Jan. 11, 2022. In between, Markowski (2022) and Natalie Potts (2024) were named Big Ten Freshmen of the Year for the Huskers.

The full USBWA Team of the Week is below.

  • Britt Prince, Nebraska - Freshman of the Week
  • Mikaylah Williams, LSU - Player of the Week
  • South Carolina - Team of the Week
  • Paige Bueckers, UConn
  • Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
  • Aziaha James, NC State
  • Rachel Ullstrom, Richmond
  • Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Nebraska guard Britt Prince handles the ball against Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 20, 2025.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince handles the ball against Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 20, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska's Big Ten-best 15-game home winning streak is on the line Sunday as the Big Red host No. 12 Ohio State. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 2 p.m. CST on B1G+.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

