Nebraska Point Guard Britt Prince Named USBWA Freshman of the Week
Another honor for Nebraska women's basketball's freshman point guard.
Britt Prince was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week when the organization announced its award winners on Tuesday. Following a 22-point performance in Nebraska's 87-84 overtime win at Iowa, Prince was named the USBWA's Freshman of the Week.
The 5-11 point guard from Elkhorn North was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. That evening she scored 14 points and added seven rebounds in a 31-point shellacking of Wisconsin.
During Nebraska's current five-game Big Ten winning streak, Prince is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals to help Nebraska move to 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten. The only conference losses for the Huskers have come at No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC in back-to-back games over the holiday break.
Prince has scored in double figures 14 times over her 18 games as a Husker. She is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a team-leading 1.9 steals on the year.
This is the first USBWA Freshman-of-the-Week award for a Husker since current senior Alexis Markowski captured the honor on Jan. 11, 2022. In between, Markowski (2022) and Natalie Potts (2024) were named Big Ten Freshmen of the Year for the Huskers.
The full USBWA Team of the Week is below.
- Britt Prince, Nebraska - Freshman of the Week
- Mikaylah Williams, LSU - Player of the Week
- South Carolina - Team of the Week
- Paige Bueckers, UConn
- Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
- Aziaha James, NC State
- Rachel Ullstrom, Richmond
- Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Nebraska's Big Ten-best 15-game home winning streak is on the line Sunday as the Big Red host No. 12 Ohio State. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 2 p.m. CST on B1G+.
