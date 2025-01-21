Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Top 5 Portal Impact Players
Also, the Huskers' biggest swings and misses and what can be learned from Ohio State and Notre Dame.
In this story:
Adam Carriker discusses what Matt Rhule and Nebraska can learn from Ohio State and Notre Dame. Then, the Huskers' top five transfer portal impact players, along with a couple of honorable mentions, Nebraska's biggest swings/misses in the portal and a surprise as to just who might be the Huskers' most important transfer portal player. Adam was raring to get back to recording the Chronicles ... Off-season schedule disclosed as well.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
