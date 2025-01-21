Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 3-Star Tight End Luke Sorensen Discusses Offer
Nebraska football's scholarship offers to high school prospects this month has stretch from coast to coast.
Among the recipients is Californian Luke Sorensen. The 6-4, 230-pound tight end plays for Servite High School in Anaheim, California.
According to 247Sports, the three-star prospect is the 54th-ranked tight end in the class and 140th-ranked player in California. He holds a dozen offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, and UCLA.
Sorensen caught up with HuskerMax discuss his Husker offer.
"The offer meant a lot to me, especially because last year was my first year playing tight end and only my second year playing football so it was all new to me," Sorensen said. "All the hard work I put in and continue to put in feels great when it all pays out."
The offer came from former offensive coordinator and now full time tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield.
"Coach Satterfield offered me, and he was a great guy in general to speak to. He really took the time to speak about the intricate of the offense and where I fit into his program. It’s definitely a guy you want as your coach because he had so much knowledge about the game," Sorensen said.
Although the distance from California to Nebraska seems far to Sorensen, he is hopeful to make a visit to Lincoln.
"I for sure want to get out to visit I’ll have to see how this offseason goes," Sorensen said. "If we happen to take an official visit then I’m pumped to see how the nightlife is and the facilities and people."
Sorensen has yet to trim his list of potential schools, but says Nebraska is in the mix.
"So far in my recruitment LSU, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Missouri, and Oregon have all stood out to me as well as Nebraska," Sorensen said. "When it comes time to narrow my list you can probably bet the Huskers are there."
