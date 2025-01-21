Nebraska Softball Earns Multiple Top-16 Preseason Rankings
The Nebraska softball team earned its second and third preseason ranking Tuesday morning as D1Softball revealed the Huskers will begin the season at No. 14 and USA Softball has them at No. 16.
The Huskers are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in D1Softball's poll, with UCLA at No. 4, Oregon at No. 18, Northwestern at No. 19, and Michigan at No. 20. Penn State completes the list at No. 25.
Meanwhile, Nebraska is one of five Big Ten teams in USA Softball's Top 25, joined by No. 6 UCLA, No. 20 Northwestern, No. 22 Michigan, and T-No. 23 Oregon.
Nebraska was previously ranked No. 21 in the Softball America Preseason Top 25.
In that set of rankings, the Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams represented in the poll, as UCLA came in at No. 5, Northwestern was No. 18, Michigan was No. 23 and Penn State came in at No. 25.
This season, NU will face nine other ranked teams, including No. 4/5 Oklahoma State, No. 5/6 Tennessee, No. 4/6 UCLA, No. 7/8 Duke, No. 10/13 Texas Tech, No. 15/NR Missouri, No. 19/21 Baylor, No. 19/20 Northwestern, and No. 25/NR Mississippi State.
The Huskers kick off their season on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., facing No. 5/6 Tennessee at 6 p.m. CST.
MORE: John Cook Confirms 2025 Nebraska Volleyball Season Will Open in Pinnacle Bank Arena
MORE: Nebraska Pitcher Named D1Baseball Preseason All-America
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. USC: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Hammers Wisconsin, Wins Fifth Straight
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Just Outside of Associated Press Top 25 Rankings
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.