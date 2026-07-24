Five Biggest Questions Nebraska Must Answer Before Week 1

Nebraska enters fall camp with plenty of unknowns.



After adding 16 players via the transfer portal and hiring six new assistant coaches since last fall, the Huskers have plenty of new faces filling key roles.

With 12 days to go before fall camp begins, here are the five biggest questions Nebraska must answer as it prepares for the season opener on Sept. 5.

Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Can Nebraska's Offense Take the Next Step?

Nebraska's offense finished the 2025 season ranked No. 82 nationally in total yardage gained. Considering Dana Holgorsen was brought in to call the plays, the Huskers underachieved.

A major reason was pass protection. Husker quarterbacks were sacked 33 times, often putting the offense behind the chains and stalling promising drives. The unit was less explosive than many expected entering the year. Allowing opposing defenses to dictate what you do can't happen again.

The next step for the Big Red won't require a top 25 unit this fall, they just need to begin to cut down on those negative plays. Since 2022, Nebraska has allowed 124 sacks in 50 games (2.48 avg). By comparison, Geep Wade's Georgia Tech offensive line surrendered just nine sacks in 13 contests in 2025. If that success follows him to Lincoln, the Huskers' offense should take a much-needed step forward.

Nebraska's first-year defensive line coach Corey Brown during spring practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Will the Huskers' Run Defense Improve?

Terry Bradden spent just one season as defensive line coach before being dismissed. His unit was the front line of a defense that finished No. 100 nationally in rushing yards allowed in 2025. That was a significant drop after Nebraska ranked ninth in 2023 and eighth in 2024.

That can't happen again. Last season, the top 10 teams in rushing defense combined to go 108-31 overall, showing that stopping the run goes a long way toward winning football games.

Nebraska likely won't field a top 10 unit this fall. Even so, they'll need to find a way to become formidable again against the run. The closer the Huskers get to the top of those rankings, the better their chances are of taking the next step. For a program built on playing a physical brand of football, re-establishing that success up front could be the difference in several games.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee returns a punt last season against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

How Does the Running Back Room Perform?

There's no replacing Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson with one player, at least not with anyone currently on Nebraska's roster. Despite that, the Huskers can still become a more productive rushing team than they were a season ago.

NU ranked just 82nd nationally in rushing yards per carry at 4.2 last season. For comparison, when the Huskers were No. 2 in the Big Ten in rushing offense in 2023, they averaged 4.4. The difference might seem small, but that additional 0.2 yards per tote would've moved Nebraska's per-carry average last season into the top 65.

Quarterback mobility should help the rushing attack in 2026. More importantly, though, the Big Red's rebuilt offensive line ideally leads to more success. No projected starter is listed under 6-foot-2, 315 pounds. Size alone doesn't guarantee anything, but they won't be easily pushed around. If the Huskers can generate a more efficient ground game with the luxury of not relying on just one featured back, they'll be in a much better position offensively this fall.

Williams Nwaneri pressures Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Who Can Get After the Quarterback?

Nebraska finished the 2025 season with just 22 sacks in 13 games, easily the fewest under a Matt Rhule-led Husker team. New defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's San Diego State defense recorded 32 sacks last season, while first-year defensive line coach Corey Brown helped Miami (OH) finish with 41.

Former five-star edge rusher Williams Nwaneri led all Husker defensive linemen with just 2.5 sacks in 2025. For comparison, San Diego State had four different defensive linemen exceed that total on their own.

There likely won't be three players who record six or more sacks for the Big Red this fall. Even so, they simply must become a more disruptive defensive front. Affecting the quarterback changes games, and the Huskers didn't do it often enough in 2025. With a revamped defensive staff in place, improving the pass rush production is an absolute must.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Will Anthony Colandrea's Arm Stretch the Field?

Transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea will get the first opportunity as Nebraska's QB1 after an all-conference season at UNLV. For an offense coming off a No. 68 national ranking in passing yards per game, the Big Red must find more success through the air.

More importantly, though, it's how that success looks. Last season, Nebraska's downfield passing game was a disappointment, even with a blue-chip pocket passer leading the offense for the second year in a row. Even the play-calling seemed to admit what fans could see with their own eyes: the Huskers could not reliably stretch the field.

With playmakers like Jacory Barney, Nyziah Hunter, and UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer, Nebraska's receiving corps is brimming with potential. Whether it's Colandrea or someone else throwing it their way, consistently pushing the ball downfield could be the difference between another middle-of-the-pack offense and one that can be counted on to win games.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.4com daily.