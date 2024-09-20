Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois
The first league game of the season is here for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and that means for the first time this season, an availability report is due from both teams.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the No. 22 Huskers, defensive back Blye Hill, defensive back Rahmir Stewart, linebacker Javin Wright, and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. Place kicker Tristan Alvano is questionable.
For the No. 24 Illini, linebacker Daniel Brown and offensive lineman Magnus Moller are out. Tight end Henry Boyer is questionable.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and Illinois are set for a 7 p.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX, with the Huskers Radio Network providing radio coverage across the state.
