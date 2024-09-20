All Huskers

Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Illinois

The first league game of the season is here for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and that means for the first time this season, an availability report is due from both teams.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule shouts instructions to his team during the fourth quarter against UTEP on Aug. 31, 2024.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule shouts instructions to his team during the fourth quarter against UTEP on Aug. 31, 2024. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.

For the No. 22 Huskers, defensive back Blye Hill, defensive back Rahmir Stewart, linebacker Javin Wright, and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. Place kicker Tristan Alvano is questionable.

For the No. 24 Illini, linebacker Daniel Brown and offensive lineman Magnus Moller are out. Tight end Henry Boyer is questionable.

All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.

Nebraska and Illinois are set for a 7 p.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX, with the Huskers Radio Network providing radio coverage across the state.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

