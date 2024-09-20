Looking Back: 2023 Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
Nebraska and Illinois are about to kick off in a Friday night prime time matchup between two top-25 teams.
The No. 22 Huskers, led by star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola will be facing off against the No. 24 Fighting Illini in what should be a rowdy environment inside Memorial Stadium. The Huskers lead the all-time series 14-6 and are looking to win their second consecutive game over Illinois.
Last season, the Huskers defeated the Fighting Illini 20-7 in Champaign. After that game, Nebraska was 3-3 and just won their first conference game. Illinois dropped to 2-4 and 0-3 in the conference. This season, both teams are 3-0 heading into Friday night's game.
That 2023 game was won by the Huskers by 13 points, but it was closer than that for a while. One of the most important sequences in the game was when Illinois was stopped twice inside the 1-yard line as they failed to get into the end zone on back-to-back plays on their opening drive. The Huskers took advantage of this by marching down the field and kicking a 31-yard field goal to go up 3-0.
The turning point in the game came in the second quarter. After Anthony Grant scored a touchdown from one yard out for the Huskers, Illinois fumbled a short kickoff, and Nebraska scored again. The score was 17-0, and the game was all but over. Nebraska did not score the rest of the game, and Illinois only managed one touchdown right before the half. Another Husker field goal is all the scoring there was in the second half.
Tonight's game is likely to be very different than 2023's was. The Huskers now have Raiola at quarterback instead of Heinrich Haarberg, who was a capable runner but not as dynamic of a passer. Illinois is also significantly improved from last season's 5-7 team.
One thing that could apply from last year's game to tonight is how quickly the game can flip on its head. Those two touchdowns in 10 seconds of game time made all of the difference in the end. The Huskers need to be ready to take advantage of any mistakes this year just like a season ago.
