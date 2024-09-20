Greg Sharpe to Miss Nebraska Football Broadcast Against Illinois
Nebraska football will be one man down tonight in its top-25 battle against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Greg Sharpe, the longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Huskers Radio Network, will not be available for the radio broadcast tonight due to a scheduled procedure as announced Thursday night by "Sports Nightly" co-host Jessica Coody.
"I have to open up the show with an announcement I do not want to make," Coody said to begin the program Thursday. "As our listeners know, Greg has been courageously battling cancer and has fought so hard to be here with us every week of the football season so far."
"Unfortunately, he's going to have to miss tomorrow night's broadcast because of a procedure he's had scheduled for tomorrow to help out with his treatment," Coody said. She said Sharpe hopes to return to the booth for the Huskers' road test at Purdue next week.
Sharpe has been a radio announcer and lead host of "Sports Nightly" with the Huskers Radio Network and Nebraska Athletics since 2008. Prior to joining NU, Sharpe was well-regarded for his role working with Kansas State Athletics from 1996-2002 for the Wildcats' football and basketball programs.
On April 15, Sharpe announced on "Sports Nightly" his cancer diagnosis, stating that he and his wife had found out a few weeks prior to the announcement. At the time, Sharpe said he was "close to the point where treatment will be necessary," and that those treatments could affect his work with the Husker Radio Network.
Sharpe had missed several Nebraska baseball contests - home and away - before returning to call the team's run in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, where the Big Red made a run through the loser's bracket to win the title.
Sharpe has been a primary feature of several mini-series, including the Big Ten Network's "The Journey." BTN highlighted Sharpe during his last broadcast of Nebraska football in the 34-3 victory over Northern Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
Filling in for Sharpe for Friday's contest will be longtime broadcaster Bill Doleman, who is a Sports Media and Communication lecturer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Doleman provides experience with his broadcasting work in national and regional markets - including NBC, ABC, Fox, the Big Ten Network, and more.
Nebraska Athletics and the Huskers Radio Network have been prepared for a substitution if needed for the past three Husker football broadcasts, as a season-long rotation of professional broadcasters have been on call and present at Nebraska football contests this season. Kevin Kugler and Larry Putney have been seen in the Huskers Radio Network booth with Sharpe this season.
Damon Benning will continue his role as the analyst for the football broadcast with Doleman. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium between No. 22 Nebraska and No. 24 Illinois is set for 7 p.m. CDT.
Hear Coody's full comments and an appearance from Sharpe during Thursday's "Sports Nightly."
