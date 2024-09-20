HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. No. 24 Illinois
The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter conference play undefeated (3-0) for the first time since 2016. Friday's game against No. 24 Illinois will be the first ranked matchup between two teams at Memorial Stadium for the first time in over a decade. It's the fourth-straight night game to begin the season for NU with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.
The HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers SI crew make their predictions. The average score is 28-15.
Last week's closest prediction for Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa was by Austin Jacobsen with a 34-7 score prediction for the Huskers. That was only four points off the actual 34-3 final.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 27-14
Kaleb Henry
Nebraksa 20-13
Austin Jacobsen*
Nebraska 34-24
Eric Hess
Nebraska 31-17
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 27-17
Josh Petersen
Nebraska 24-17
Joe Hudson
Nebraska 31-21
ThotDoc*
Nebraska 28-17
Enrique Alvarez-Clary
Nebraska 24-13
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 21-17
Maren Angus-Coombs
Nebraska 27-17
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 24-16
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
Nebraska 31-17
David Max*
Nebraska 24-10
Ted Stryker
Nebraska 13-3
Caleb Sisk
Nebraska 27-17
Tanner Johnson
Nebraska 31-13
John Anthony
Nebraska 31-21
Chris Fort
Nebraska 27-17
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 28-10
Redcast Rob
Nebraska 31-7
Redcast Boomer
Nebraska 24-10
Redcast Abbie
Nebraska 52-7
Redcast Honke
Nebraska 28-13
Redcast Dave
The Why
Austin Jacobsen (20-13 NU): The Huskers have yet to play a game that required 60 full minutes of execution. Illinois will play it close throughout the contest, but I refuse to believe that the Illini have improved enough offensively to warrant two touchdowns against the Blackshirts. Watch for Dylan Raiola to have chances scrambling for big passing opportunities downfield. It will be close, but if Nebraska prevents giveaways the Big Red will be in control throughout the game.
Ted Stryker (24-10 NU): Huskers continue to ride their defense as Dylan Raiola gains momentum.
Eric Hess (34-24 NU): Nebraska gets out to a fast start again but Illinois finds success on the ground to stick around in the game until the 4th quarter. Nebraska ultimately has too many weapons for Illinois to keep up with and the Blackshirts get some big 4th quarter stops to prevent a comeback.
Josh Petersen (27-17 NU): Nebraska's defense continues to perform at a very high level while Dylan Raiola and the Cornhuskers offense moves the ball but has to settle for field goals. So basically, what we've seen throughout the first three games of the season.
ThotDoc (31-21 NU): The score prediction may seem a bit high given that no NU games have gone Over the total so far this year, but think both teams have the firepower to score. The Huskers have to do a better job against the Illini's 250 pound RB than they did against the 230 pounder from UNI. I'm sure it was emphasized this week by Tony White. Illinois also has some speedy receivers that may break a long one at some point in the game, but the home field night game scenario with Nebraska's offensive weapons will help the Huskers move to 4-0.
Cole Stukenholtz (27-17 NU): Huskers lead by 17 for much of the 2nd half before a late Illinois score. Blackshirts control Illini offense, NU breaks even on turnovers, and Raiola makes a "did you see that?" throw.
Middle-Aged Ball Coach (24-16 NU): It's going to be brutally physical. Illinois will go toe-to-toe for the first half, but they'll be trading FGs for Nebraska's TDs. Illinois' explosive plays will mostly lead to getting to the Red Zone, but settling for FGs. Nebraska will control the 2nd half so that the score will look closer than it actually was.
David Max (31-17 NU): Illinois will probably score the most points against the Huskers so far this season but it will not be enough.
Chris Fort (31-21 NU): Luke Altmeyer and his receiving corp give Nebraska fits but adjustments by Tony White's defense hold them at bay and the Huskers ride a raucous crowd to victory.
