Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
Nebraska football continues to chase bowl eligibility, this time at USC. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the Huskers, defensive back Tommi Hill, kicker Tristan Alvano, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. Running back Rahmir Johnson and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua are questionable.
For the Badgers, running back Chez Mellusi, wide receiver Will Pauling, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, Joe Griffin, safety Kamo'i Latu, quarterback Cole LaCrue, safety Hunter Wohler, linebacker Tamer Dalloul, offensive lineman Evan Brown, offensive lineman Leyton Nelson, and tight end Rob Booker are out. Linebacker Jaheim Thomas and defensive lineman James Thompson are questionable.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and Wisconsin are set for a 2:30 p.m. CST kickoff. The game is televised on Big Ten Network. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
