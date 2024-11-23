All Huskers

Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska football continues to chase bowl eligibility, this time against Wisconsin. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (31) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (31) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) at Memorial Stadium. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska football continues to chase bowl eligibility, this time at USC. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.

The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.

For the Huskers, defensive back Tommi Hill, kicker Tristan Alvano, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. Running back Rahmir Johnson and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua are questionable.

For the Badgers, running back Chez Mellusi, wide receiver Will Pauling, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, Joe Griffin, safety Kamo'i Latu, quarterback Cole LaCrue, safety Hunter Wohler, linebacker Tamer Dalloul, offensive lineman Evan Brown, offensive lineman Leyton Nelson, and tight end Rob Booker are out. Linebacker Jaheim Thomas and defensive lineman James Thompson are questionable.

All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.

Nebraska and Wisconsin are set for a 2:30 p.m. CST kickoff. The game is televised on Big Ten Network. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.

MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin

MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Beats No. 14 Creighton

MORE: Red State: Nebrasketball Upsets No. 14 Creighton in Omaha, 74-63

MORE: Stryker Pregame Retrospective: Rethinking Wisconsin

MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football