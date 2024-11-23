All Huskers

Red State: Nebrasketball Upsets No. 14 Creighton in Omaha, 74-63

Nebraska men's basketball goes into Omaha and upsets No. 14 Creighton.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 22, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) dribbles against Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Men's basketball in the state of Nebraska is red for the next year.

Nebraska went into Omaha Friday evening and upset No. 21 Creighton, 74-63. The Huskers improve to 4-1 on the year as the Bluejays fall to 4-1.

NU led from wire to wire at the CHI Health Center. The teams exchanged 3s to open the game, then Nebraska led the rest of the way. The lead in the first half grew to 18 points before Creighton settled things down with an 11-2 run.

In the second half, Creighton cut the deficit to single digits multiple times, but Nebraska's defense held strong and the free throw shooting continued at a high clip to see the Big Red pull the upset.

The shooting for Nebraska remained an issue, as the Huskers shot 42.1% for the game, including 4-of-16 from 3. But the free throw volume remained high, with the Big Red going 23-of-30 at the stripe.

Creighton shot 32.7%, but the problem was the shooting from deep. The Bluejays made just 12 3s on 42 attempts.

The Huskers played extremely well on defense, forcing the Bluejays into 17 turnovers, with 10 of those coming via steals. Nebraska committed just seven turnovers.

Five Huskers scored in double figures, led by Brice Williams and Juwan Gary with 16 points each. Connor Essegian added 15, while Berke Buyuktuncel and Rollie Worster scored 12 and 11, respectively.

For just the second time in his career, Bluejay big man Ryan Kalkbrenner was held without a field goal. Pop Isaacs led the scoring for the home side with 25 points.

Nebraska returns home Wednesday to host South Dakota. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.

