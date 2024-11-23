After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Beats No. 14 Creighton
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow react to Nebraska men's basketball's upset win over No. 14 Creighton.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow react to Nebraska men's basketball's upset win over No. 14 Creighton.
For more content like this and support an independent podcast, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club | And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!
Watch the episode above!
MORE: Red State: Nebrasketball Upsets No. 14 Creighton in Omaha, 74-63
MORE: Stryker Pregame Retrospective: Rethinking Wisconsin
MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Blue State: Creighton Women's Basketball Upends No. 21 Nebraska, 80-74
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 13
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified