Former Cornhuskers Vying for NFL Roster Spots
In two months, NFL teams will be finalizing their rosters, and the players that Nebraska fans grew to know and love will be trying to make their mark in the big leagues. Who will Cornhusker fans be able to root for on their big screens? With 32 NFL teams looking for talent to supplement their rosters, which former Nebraska stars have the chance to step up?
Ty Robinson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
Any of the 4.3 million viewers tuning into rounds 4-7 of the 2025 NFL Draft might have seen the Eagles select Nebraska's Ty Robinson in the fourth round with the 111th pick. The reigning Super Bowl champions hope to run it back this season, and part of that plan is drafting involves drafting the right players to fit into the defense that stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
“That boy is fire, I ain’t going to lie. He’s moving good, he's a big boy. I saw his highlights before he came. He’s here, he’s working. I think he’s going to have a big impact this season.”- Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter
With the departure of Milton Williams, Robinson will have the opportunity to learn from and contribute to Philadelphia's dominant defensive line. In 60 games at Nebraska, Robinson recorded 134 tackles and 12 sacks. His final season included 37 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, which earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten Third Team and helped secure his opportunity in Philadelphia.
Thomas Fidone II, TE, New York Giants
Thomas Fidone II was drafted in the seventh and final round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. The former Nebraska tight end was once one of the country's top tight end recruits, but two ACL injuries had set him back. He caught 36 passes for 373 yards in his last season with Nebraska. Although there were obvious medical concerns, his size, skill, and athleticism proved to be enough for the Giants to take a chance on him.
Isaiah Neyor, WR, San Francisco 49ers
In his one and only season with Nebraska, Isaiah Neyor produced 34 receptions, 455 receiving yards, and five touchdown, which was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to swoop in and pick him up after the draft ended. His size and athleticism not only impressed NFL scouts but also well-renowned tight end George Kittle.
He’s a good kid. I like him. He's a freak. He is really tall. I watched him, he was running a route, and he got nine and a half yards in two strides. It was insane. We watched it 10 times in the tight end room, like how is he doing this?- 49ers tight end George Kittle
Neyor has a chance to make the roster, but he'll most likely have to get through seventh-rounder Junior Bergen. Clearly, he is turning heads in San Francisco, and whether that leads to a spot on the 49ers or on another NFL team, he is ready.
Ben Scott, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After transferring from Arizona State in 2023, Ben Scott joined the Cornhuskers for two seasons. During that time, he received All Big Ten honorable mention honors twice before taking his talents to the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent, where he will try to win over the coaches to make the roster.
John Bullock, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were impressed by what they saw from Nebraska, as they also signed John Bullock as an undrafted free agent. In his last season as Cornhusker, he recorded 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, an interception return for a touchdown, and five passes defended. Like most undrafted free agents, earning a roster spot won't be easy, but Bullock will have the chance to continually prove his worth to the Buccaneers as well as any NFL team.
Jahmal Banks, WR, Baltimore Ravens
In Banks' one season in Lincoln, he produced 44 receptions, 587 yards, and three touchdowns. This performance earned him a contract as an undrafted free agent. With the Ravens signing him, Banks will go from catching passes from Dylan Raiola to catching passes from Lamar Jackson.
Nash Hutmacher, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In his two years as a starter at Nebraska, Nash Hutmacher had 64 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Those results led to him receiving honorable mention All -Big Ten honors. Although it was not enough for him to get drafted, he did get signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers. Along with former Nebraska teammates Scott and Bullock, they still sport some red.
Isaac Gifford, DB, Carolina Panthers
Isaac Gifford was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers. Gifford spent his whole collegiate football career in Lincoln. As a Cornhusker, he recorded 240 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and one interception. Many see Gifford's way into an NFL roster through his special teams skills, but even then, it won't be easy with the limited number of roster spots.
While no player is ever going to just be handed a roster spot, fans can hope their hard work and results allow them to make the roster or the practice squad. Whether they earn a roster spot on their initial teams or their capabilities catch other teams' eyes, hopefully they can continue to represent Nebraska at the highest level.
