Former Husker Adrian Martinez Leads New York Jets to NFL Preseason Win
Adrian Martinez led a game-winning drive for the New York Jets Saturday, aiming to keep his National Football League dreams alive.
The former Nebraska quarterback began the day as the fifth quarterback listed on the Jets' depth chart, but Martinez stole the spotlight against the Washington Commanders in the team's preseason opener.
The UFL Most Valuable Player and championship quarterback ended his day going 6-of-10 passing for 104 yards, including multiple scoring drives that concluded with the game-winning 37-yard field goal.
"We won, that's the first goal," Martinez said after the Jets' 20-17 victory. "We wanted to win and put ourselves in a position to do that. I think I did well. There are some things to learn and improve from. We'll watch the tape and do those things."
Martinez was also an asset with his rushing ability, converting a key first down on an early drive and ending his performance with 24 rushing yards.
"That's part of my game," Martinez said. "I like to scramble a bit - extend plays and something Aaron (Rodgers) has continued to push with me is to keep my eyes downfield and give guys opportunities."
The former Kansas State and Nebraska quarterback had the bulk of the quarterback snaps in the Jets' preseason opener, sharing with first-year quarterback Andrew Peasley. Martinez has only been with the Jets for two weeks, aiming to build off his stellar spring in which he claimed the UFL MVP award and championship.
Martinez and the Jets will take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in Charlotte as the NFL preseason continues.
