3-Star OT Commits to Nebraska Football Over Kansas State, Minnesota
The pipeline continues to grow for Matt Rhule and Nebraska football.
The Huskers picked up another 2025 commit Wednesday, this time from 6-6, 260-pound Shawn Hammerbeck. The three-star South Dakota product picked NU over Kansas State, Minnesota, and Texas Tech.
Hammerbeck picked up a Husker offer just a couple months ago. That turned into a visit to Lincoln in June, the same month that he visited Minneapolis and Lubbock.
Some schools had recruited Hammerbeck as a defensive lineman, which will be a potential position for the new Husker commit once he gets to campus.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu was impressed with Hammerbeck's frame and athleticism.
"Coordinated and does athletic tasks easily on the football field and basketball court," Trieu said. "Upside may be higher as an offensive tackle if he can add the weight and keep that athletic ability. On the defensive line, he projects as a likely five-tech. He would need to add less weight to play there but would still need additional strength work.
"Bottom line for Hammerbeck is he is a talented, moldable athlete who will need time come college to change his body and learn whatever position that staff needs him to play but the pay off could be tremendous."
Nebraska is up to 15 commitments for the 2025 class, including three offensive lineman. All three have come in the last week, with Brian Tapu committing last Thursday and Houston Kaahaaina-Torres doing so over the weekend.
