Former Husker Cam Taylor-Britt Makes Incredible Interception Against Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
A former Nebraska football star continues to make plays on Sundays as part of the National Football League.
Blackshirt alum Cam Taylor-Britt made a spectacular interception during Sunday afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals matchup in Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. The one-handed snag along the visitors' sideline came at the end of the third quarter, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried a go-route against CTB.
The former Husker cornerback secured the interception, matching up against rookie receiver Xavier Worthy. The speedster receiver was hoping to create another big play for the Chiefs, as earlier in the contest Taylor-Britt was beat by Kansas City's Rashee Rice for a long touchdown pass. The end of quarter interception was awarded as CTB's fifth-career pick.
A second-round draft pick in 2021, Taylor-Britt finished his NU career as a second-team All-Big Ten selection for back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021. He earned an honorable mention nod from the conference in 2019. Britt posted a career-best 51 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and 11 pass breakups his final season in Lincoln, ranking third in the conference with a pass defended each contest.
Entering his third season in the NFL, Taylor-Britt started 21 of the 22 possible games he played in. During his second year, he snagged four interceptions, including a pick-six. Taylor-Britt has defended 17 passes on his career, with seven career forced turnovers, including two forced fumbles.
The contest ended on a 51-yard game winning field goal by Harrison Butker, as Kansas City edged past the Bengals 26-25. The final three points pushed Cincinnati to 0-2 to start the season.
The Nebraska alum was featured in an off-season episode of the Husker Football documentary series "Chasing 3", where Taylor-Britt earns his bachelor's degree from the university. The defensive back has been a proud Nebraska alum, continuing his "Forever Blackshirt" moniker in his social media biography.
