Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes Addresses Husker Dylan Raiola Comparisons: 'A Great Football Player'

Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola receives some high praise from the best guy to play the position, as Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes speaks with the media on the comparisons.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the team into the facilities before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the team into the facilities before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Dylan Raiola-Patrick Mahomes comparisons may be played out already when coming from fans and media, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomes "lil cuzzo".

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Mahomes discussed what it is like to have a high-profile player emulating his game.

"It's cool," Mahomes said. "I was that guy. I grew up watching players. I loved Alex Rodriguez, played shortstop and would try to make plays just like him. It helped me become the athlete that I am.

"It's just telling me I'm getting a little old."

Dylan Raiola (15) makes a pass intended for Isaiah Neyor.
Dylan Raiola (15) makes a pass intended for Isaiah Neyor. / Amarillo Mullen

As for Nebraska's No. 15 specifically.

"I know Dylan. I train with him in the offseason," Mahomes said. "He's a great kid, a great football player, and I think he's gonna make his own stamp on the game. I think you've seen that early in his career."

Mahomes also complimented Raiola's maturity and leadership.

"I don't know if whenever you come in as a freshman, you want to be on Twitter... I think he wants it to be about his team," Mahomes said. "I think that's the right way to play the quarterback position is that its not about you; it's about going out there and having success as a team. They've done that so far this year.

"Even though I think he just kinda wants to push this out and play football and go out and win football games, I think that's the right way to play the position."

Raiola has his Huskers 2-0 and ranked in both the Coaches and AP polls. Mahomes has his Chiefs 1-0 and looking to win a third-consecutive Super Bowl.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

