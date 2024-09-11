Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes Addresses Husker Dylan Raiola Comparisons: 'A Great Football Player'
The Dylan Raiola-Patrick Mahomes comparisons may be played out already when coming from fans and media, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomes "lil cuzzo".
Speaking with the media Wednesday, Mahomes discussed what it is like to have a high-profile player emulating his game.
"It's cool," Mahomes said. "I was that guy. I grew up watching players. I loved Alex Rodriguez, played shortstop and would try to make plays just like him. It helped me become the athlete that I am.
"It's just telling me I'm getting a little old."
As for Nebraska's No. 15 specifically.
"I know Dylan. I train with him in the offseason," Mahomes said. "He's a great kid, a great football player, and I think he's gonna make his own stamp on the game. I think you've seen that early in his career."
Mahomes also complimented Raiola's maturity and leadership.
"I don't know if whenever you come in as a freshman, you want to be on Twitter... I think he wants it to be about his team," Mahomes said. "I think that's the right way to play the quarterback position is that its not about you; it's about going out there and having success as a team. They've done that so far this year.
"Even though I think he just kinda wants to push this out and play football and go out and win football games, I think that's the right way to play the position."
Raiola has his Huskers 2-0 and ranked in both the Coaches and AP polls. Mahomes has his Chiefs 1-0 and looking to win a third-consecutive Super Bowl.
