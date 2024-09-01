All Huskers

Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's Touchdown Pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has approved of freshman Dylan Raiola's success - even before his two-touchdown performance Saturday.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dylan Raiola has friends in high places.

The Nebraska football freshman led the Huskers to their first season-opening victory in five seasons, passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns aiding to a 40-7 win over UTEP. Raiola received acclaim for all angles of college football, including plenty of shout-outs from social media.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes reposted a video of Raiola tossing his touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor in the second quarter of Saturday's win. Mahomes added the caption "Lil cuzzo!!", a name he has referred to Raiola as in prior posts.

Mahomes had previously stated that Raiola was "his lil cuzzo" in a post from the start of Nebraska's fall camp in which the freshman went viral for his similar appearance to the NFL MVP.

Many fans took to X to share other highlights that featured similarities between the two quarterbacks.

Raiola shined in his debut, garnering more comparisons to Mahomes online. Nebraska will have a chance to put their star freshman further into the spotlight, as the Huskers host a prime-time matchup against Colorado at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Dylan Raiola quarterback Nebraska
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the UTEP Miners during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

MORE: Nebraska Football Sees Early Dividends on Transfer Portal Investments

MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP

MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Week 1 Report Card and a Look Forward to Colorado

MORE: Report: Former Nebraska QB, Coach Scott Frost to Join NFL Staff

MORE: Nebraska Football Listed as Touchdown Favorite Over Colorado in Early Betting Lines

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football