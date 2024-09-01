Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's Touchdown Pass
Dylan Raiola has friends in high places.
The Nebraska football freshman led the Huskers to their first season-opening victory in five seasons, passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns aiding to a 40-7 win over UTEP. Raiola received acclaim for all angles of college football, including plenty of shout-outs from social media.
Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes reposted a video of Raiola tossing his touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor in the second quarter of Saturday's win. Mahomes added the caption "Lil cuzzo!!", a name he has referred to Raiola as in prior posts.
Mahomes had previously stated that Raiola was "his lil cuzzo" in a post from the start of Nebraska's fall camp in which the freshman went viral for his similar appearance to the NFL MVP.
Many fans took to X to share other highlights that featured similarities between the two quarterbacks.
Raiola shined in his debut, garnering more comparisons to Mahomes online. Nebraska will have a chance to put their star freshman further into the spotlight, as the Huskers host a prime-time matchup against Colorado at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
MORE: Nebraska Football Sees Early Dividends on Transfer Portal Investments
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Week 1 Report Card and a Look Forward to Colorado
MORE: Report: Former Nebraska QB, Coach Scott Frost to Join NFL Staff
MORE: Nebraska Football Listed as Touchdown Favorite Over Colorado in Early Betting Lines
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.