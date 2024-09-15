Nebraska Football Favored by a Touchdown Over Illinois in Early-Betting Lines
Nebraska football had made bettors very happy with their on-field play the past three contests.
Over the first three weeks of the college football season, the Huskers have won and covered the spread of each contest in their 3-0 start to 2024. Following a 34-3 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday in Lincoln, NU continues to receive favorable lines from Vegas heading into the conference play.
The Big Red opened up early-betting lines as eight point favorites over No. 24 rated Illinois for their Friday night matchup at Memorial Stadium. It is the third consecutive game that the Huskers have opened as favorites, having taken down UTEP 40-7 in Week One, followed by a 28-10 win over Colorado in Week Two, then the Northern Iowa drubbing Saturday.
The over/under for total points scored in the contest is set at 46 1/2 points, Other sports books, including DraftKings, have the Huskers as 8 1/2 point favorites and the over/under at 43 1/2 points.
The Cornhuskers 3-0 start has vaulted the Big Red into both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls, placing Nebraska at No. 22. Illinois enters Friday's contest at 3-0, having previously taken down Eastern Illinois 45-0, then-rated No. 19 Kansas 23-17, and downing Central Michigan 30-9 in Week Three.
The Illini have covered in each game this season, but each contest has hit the under in total points scored for every week. Nebraska currently averages 34 points per game, while Illinois averaged nearly 33. The Huskers are in the Top Ten in the country for points allowed per contest at 8 1/2 points per game, while Illinois averages 13.
The Big Red and Illini matchup on Friday night in Memorial Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m. CDT and television coverage provided on FOX.
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs Northern Iowa
MORE: Nebraska Football Inches Higher in Both Coaches, AP Polls Following Northern Iowa Win
MORE: Stukenholtz: That Old Familiar Husker Football Feeling
MORE: Northern Iowa Coach Compliments Nebraska Football Running Game, Toughness
MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Reflections on Week 3
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.