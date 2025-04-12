All Huskers

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media: Latest Scrimmage, Transfer Portal & More

The Husker head coach met with reporters after Saturday's spring practice.

In this story:

Nebraska football is now 10 practices into the spring session.

Head coach Matt Rhule met with the media after Saturday's practice. Rhule said the team scrimmaged today, beginning inside before going to the stadium and working on everything from red zone to third downs to specific situations.

"I think we got about 90 plays," Rhule said, adding that he wanted all three groups to get about 30 plays each. "I thought it was really good."

With the spring transfer portal window opening next week, Rhule said they are having similar chats to December when they talked with players about where they are for the 105, either in, competing for a spot, or out.

"We tried to be transparent with everyone," Rhule said. "We have conversations all the time with each person about their situation.

Other topics Rhule hit on include the pass rush, structure of the coaching staff, the latest on the House settlement and roster limits, physicality, Elijah Pritchett, NIL holdouts, and more.

The appearance from Rhule is posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Saturday's media availability.

