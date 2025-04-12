Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media: Latest Scrimmage, Transfer Portal & More
Nebraska football is now 10 practices into the spring session.
Head coach Matt Rhule met with the media after Saturday's practice. Rhule said the team scrimmaged today, beginning inside before going to the stadium and working on everything from red zone to third downs to specific situations.
"I think we got about 90 plays," Rhule said, adding that he wanted all three groups to get about 30 plays each. "I thought it was really good."
With the spring transfer portal window opening next week, Rhule said they are having similar chats to December when they talked with players about where they are for the 105, either in, competing for a spot, or out.
"We tried to be transparent with everyone," Rhule said. "We have conversations all the time with each person about their situation.
Other topics Rhule hit on include the pass rush, structure of the coaching staff, the latest on the House settlement and roster limits, physicality, Elijah Pritchett, NIL holdouts, and more.
The appearance from Rhule is posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Saturday's media availability.
Coverage
- Nebraska Athletics | Rhule Talks Staff Structure, Spring Practice Overall
- Husker247* | 'We like this football team,' Rhule says as he talks depth, the portal and being transparent
- Omaha World-Herald* | Matt Rhule sees former Nebraska walk-on offensive lineman as potential ‘big-time player’
- HuskerOnline* | Rhule Report: A productive Saturday scrimmage, praise for Nebraska's o-line
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Huskers Strand Eight in 1-0 Baseball Loss at Iowa
- Nebraska Regents Approve Naming of the John Cook Arena
- Remembering the 2010 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Nebraska Women's Basketball Signee Olivia Hamlin Flips to BYU
- Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen Says Two Early Enrollee WRs Have the 'highest percentage success rate" in 1-on-1s
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.