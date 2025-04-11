Nebraska Board of Regents Approves Naming of the John Cook Arena
John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
That's the official name of the home of Husker volleyball, after the Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved the move at Friday's meeting. The regents also approved the construction and placement of a bronze statue of Cook outside of the arena.
The total projected is estimated to cost $400,000, which includes updated signage to and around the arena. According to discussion at the meeting, that total will be 100% donor funded. The move had been in the works for more than six months and is not in reaction to Cook's retirement.
Cook announced his retirement in January after 25 years as the head coach of Nebraska volleyball. He won four national titles as the head coach at Nebraska, and won more matches than any Division I volleyball coach this century. He went 722-103 at NU, guiding he Huskers to 12 NCAA Semifinals appearances, nine Big 12 titles and five Big Ten titles.
"John Cook leaves a legacy of excellence that places him alongside a very small group of coaches who can be considered the greatest in college athletics history, regardless of sport," Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said at the time.
Cook was replaced by former Husker All-American and Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The fourth coach in program history will operate with both of her predecessors front and center for home matches, with Terry Pettit's name on the court and Cook's name on the arena.
Busboom Kelly will lead the Huskers onto Terry Pettitt Court in the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this fall.
Other Nebraska Athletics items addressed by the Board of Regents:
- Recognition for Jack Hoffman and Greg Sharpe
- Approved HuskerVision's relocation as part of the Memorial Stadium Improvements Project
- Approved estimated costs of $1,145,372 for the new outdoor track replacement
