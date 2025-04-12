All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Strands Eight in 1-0 Loss at Iowa

The Huskers put runners in scoring position multiple times but couldn't scratch across any runs.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh delivers against Iowa on April 11, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh delivers against Iowa on April 11, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball had a runner in scoring position four times Friday night, but failed to bring a single Husker home.

Iowa opened the weekend series with a 1-0 win over Nebraska in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes improve to 22-10 on the year and 13-3 in the Big Ten Conference while hte Huskers fall to 15-19 overall and 4-9 in the league.

The lone run in the game came in the second inning, when shortstop Kooper Schulte launched a solo home run over the left field wall.

Both starters posted quality starts, going 7.0 innings each. For the Huskers, Will Walsh allowed the one run on two hits, while walking one and striking out four. Drew Christo tossed 1.0 inning, allowing a hit and registering a strikeout.

The Huskers also notched three hits on the day, spread between Riley Silva, Cayden Brumbaugh, and Gabe Swansen.

The best chance for Nebraska to score was in the eight inning, with Brumbaugh on third and just one out. Unfortunately for the Big Red, Tyler Stone and Dylan Carey both stuck out.

The Huskers left eight stranded on the night. NU's bats were also silenced to the tune of 14 strikeouts.

Nebraska and Iowa continue the series Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CDT on B1G+.

Box score

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball