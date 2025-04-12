Nebraska Baseball Strands Eight in 1-0 Loss at Iowa
Nebraska baseball had a runner in scoring position four times Friday night, but failed to bring a single Husker home.
Iowa opened the weekend series with a 1-0 win over Nebraska in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes improve to 22-10 on the year and 13-3 in the Big Ten Conference while hte Huskers fall to 15-19 overall and 4-9 in the league.
The lone run in the game came in the second inning, when shortstop Kooper Schulte launched a solo home run over the left field wall.
Both starters posted quality starts, going 7.0 innings each. For the Huskers, Will Walsh allowed the one run on two hits, while walking one and striking out four. Drew Christo tossed 1.0 inning, allowing a hit and registering a strikeout.
The Huskers also notched three hits on the day, spread between Riley Silva, Cayden Brumbaugh, and Gabe Swansen.
The best chance for Nebraska to score was in the eight inning, with Brumbaugh on third and just one out. Unfortunately for the Big Red, Tyler Stone and Dylan Carey both stuck out.
The Huskers left eight stranded on the night. NU's bats were also silenced to the tune of 14 strikeouts.
Nebraska and Iowa continue the series Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CDT on B1G+.
