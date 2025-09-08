Former Husker Linebacker Lavonte David Voted Among Top 100 NFL Players of 2025 by Peers
Former Nebraska linebacker Lavonte David began his 14th NFL season Sunday with his usual show of force.
Tampa Bay’s David had nine tackles — fourth on the team — with one tackle for loss as the Bucs defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 23-20.
The performance was classic David, who recently was selected as one of the NFL’s top 100 players of 2025, as chosen by his peers. Over his 199-game NFL career, he has averaged 5.59 tackles a game.
David was voted the 96th-best NFL player. He appeared in NFL Films’ “NFL Top 100,” and the names of the top 100 players often are shown on NFL Network’s scroll at the bottom of the screen.
David’s remarkable excellence and longevity comes in a profession where the average length of a career is about three years — if you’re lucky.
What they’re saying about David
NFL Network’s Bobby Konnack wrote about David: “There’s little doubt he’s a Buccaneer for life at this point. David is a linebacking team legend, helping deliver five straight playoff runs after starting his career with eight misses.
“Whatever he’s lost in speed, he’s made up for with savvy, still proving to be a takeaway machine and cohesive leader.
“David, the NFL’s active leader in solo tackles (1,114), signed up to run it back once again in Tampa, where he’s set to hit 200 career starts a couple of weeks into his 14th season.”
In 2024, David played 17 games and had 122 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
David, who is considered one of Nebraska’s greatest linebackers, is the Bucs’ all-time tackle leader and fifth in career sacks (39; the leader is Warren Sapp with 77). He has been named All-Pro three times.
David is eighth in the NFL since 1987 in combined tackles with 1,602. He’s fifth in solo tackles with 1,114. Ray Lewis leads in combined tackles with 2,059 and solo tackles with 1,568.
Lavonte David: Super Bowl champion
David was on the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl team — a Tampa Bay team led by quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl. The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.
David was the Bucs’ second-leading tackler that game with six.
Tampa Bay has won the NFC South the past four seasons and is considered a favorite to win it again in 2025.
“Like I say all the time: I take this thing serious,” David recently told Tampa-area reporters. “Every time I come to camp, I have the attitude of trying to make the squad again. Definitely a blessing to be here.
“Just continuing to grind. Trying to get my body into the grind, get to 100 percent. You’re never 100 percent in this league. But I’m trying to get my body to 100 percent.”
David with the Huskers
David played with Nebraska in 2010 and 2011, after transferring from Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He was an All-American in 2011. He had 133 tackles, third in the Big Ten, and 285 in his career. He was named Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year in 2011, the Huskers’ first season in their new conference.
He was drafted by the Bucs in 2012. He was selected in the second round, 58th overall. Over the summer, ESPN selected David as the greatest 58th overall draft pick ever.
