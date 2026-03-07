Ranking Nebraska’s Football Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

As Nebraska spring football practice continues, a gentle reminder the Huskers have a challenging 2026 schedule with games against Big Ten powers Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon.

Mix in games against Washington, at Michigan State, at Illinois and at Iowa and, whew, this might be a schedule no team wants to play. This schedule is a challenge for a team coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons, and with a new starting quarterback.

Four of Nebraska’s 2026 opponents were ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll at the end of the 2025 season — Indiana (1), Oregon (4), Ohio State (5) and Iowa (17) — plus Illinois was 26th and Washington was 27th.

Nebraska has a quirky schedule, opening with 5-of-6 home games, but finishing with 4-of-6 road game, including three of the final four. The Huskers have seven home games and five road games.

We’re going to rank the Huskers’ schedule, from easiest to hardest. There aren’t many “easy” games, by the way.

12. Bowling Green, Sept. 12

The Falcons were 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Mid-American Conference. Given the Huskers’ schedule, this game might be the cupcake on schedule, although the Falcons might disagree.

11. North Dakota, Sept. 19

North Dakota is a FCS power. North Dakota is not as strong as rival North Dakota State, which recently announced it was joining the FBS as a member of the Mountain West Conference.

It’s not easy judging how FCS teams will play against Power 4 teams. Especially good FCS teams. But this game could be a challenge for the Huskers.

North Dakota lost its 2025 season opener at the Big 12’s Kansas State, 38-35. K-State was considered a contender in the Big 12 early last season before finishing 6-6. The Fighting Hawks battled North Dakota State before losing, 15-10.

The guess is that North Dakota won’t mail in its visit to Nebraska. FCS teams treat matchups against Power 4 teams like season-defining games because they can be.

10. Ohio University, Sept. 5

The Bobcats were the runner-up in the MAC to Western Michigan. Ohio was 9-4, 6-2.

Ohio went to the Frisco Bowl and defeated UNLV, 17-10. UNLV’s quarterback was Anthony Colandrea, who transferred to Nebraska this offseason and is predicted by ESPN to start on Week 1 for the Huskers.

Colandrea was 19-of-30 for 184 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception against Ohio. He also gained 28 yards on nine carries and had one rushing touchdown.

In 2025, Nebraska played a MAC team, Akron, and won by 68-0. Ohio will give Nebraska a competitive game in its season opener. The Bobcats aren’t Akron.

9. At Rutgers, Nov. 14

The Scarlet Knights were 2-7 in the Big Ten, 5-7 overall. The conference wins were over Purdue and Maryland.

Rutgers will replace effective two-year starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has declared for the NFL Draft.

ESPN predicts redshirt junior Dylan Lonergan will be the Scarlet Knights’ starter. Lonergan was at Boston College for three seasons and he was the Eagles’ starter in 2025.

Lonergan played well on a bad BC team and his experience, and a Rutgers home crowd, could make for an interesting, mid-November game with the Huskers.

8. Maryland, Oct. 3

The Terps have a future star in sophomore quarterback Malik Washington. The defense also has talent. The Terps started 4-0 last season and finished 4-8. Nebraska squeaked by the Terps at College Park, 34-31, on Oct. 11.

Husker fans might look at this game as a breather before Indiana comes to Lincoln the following week. Maryland might look at Nebraska the same way — as a chance for a major conference road victory.

7. Washington, Oct. 31

Third-year Huskies coach Jedd Fisch was mentioned as a candidate for the Michigan job in December before former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was hired in Ann Arbor.

Fisch was a success at Arizona, turning around the Wildcats’ program. He was 6-7 in his first season at Washington. Last season, the Huskies were 9-4.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams is forced out of bounds by Boise State defensive back Jeremiah Earby in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Junior quarterback Demond Williams passed for 3,065 yards last season with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fisch has the Huskies, with a strong football heritage, back on the rise. This one won’t be easy for Nebraska.

6. At Illinois, Nov. 7

The Illini lost talented quarterback Luke Altmyer and replacing him could determine their success. Illinois hopes Katin Houser, formerly of East Carolina and Michigan State, will be the answer. Illinois is coming off a 9-4 season that followed a 10-3 season. How much of that success was Altmyer? Or has coach Bret Bielema established his program to continue such winning heights?

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Dec. 2, 2025. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. At Michigan State, Sept. 26

New coach Pat Fitzgerald’s first Big Ten game will be against the Huskers. Something to watch: Michigan State will be coming off a visit to rival Notre Dame the week before.

Regardless of the Notre Dame outcome, Fitzgerald knows he will be judged how the Spartans compete in the Big Ten. He will have MSU sky-high for this home game against the Huskers. The Spartans will consider this game their reemergence into Big Ten relevance.

4. At Iowa, Nov. 27

The Hawkeyes have won 10-of-11 against Nebraska in this rivalry. We nearly ranked this game even more difficult for the Huskers, especially after last season’s 40-16 loss at Memorial Stadium.

Iowa, year after year, proves to be a high-quality team. The Hawkeyes aren’t among the kings of the Big Ten — Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon are — but they are a handful for every team.

Iowa’s quarterback situation is unsettled. But the Hawkeyes are expected to start sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski, a Wake Forest transfer who has only thrown two career passes in college.

Still, Iowa is Iowa when it comes to Nebraska and until the Huskers break this Hawkeyes hex, this is going to be a difficult task for the Huskers.

3. Indiana, Oct. 10

The Hoosiers are last year’s national champion and with a reloaded portal class look again to be one of the top teams in the nation. Coach Curt Cignetti has orchestrated a once-in-a-century turnaround with the Hoosiers football program. Will Indiana take a step back? Maybe nationally — although that’s not a sure bet — but they still will be a major problem for the rest of the Big Ten.

2. Ohio State, Nov. 21

The Buckeyes were the national champions in 2024. One small break for Nebraska: The Buckeyes might get caught looking ahead to The Game against Michigan the following week.

Personnel is not a break for Nebraska: Ohio State returns Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Julian Sayin, and Jeremiah Smith, the best receiver in the nation, plus the Buckeyes’ usual array of four-star and five-star players.

Despite not winning the Big Ten championship since 2020, Ohio State has dominated the conference, except for the four consecutive losses to Michigan and falling to Indiana last season.

1. At Oregon, Oct. 17

The Huskers will be coming off an expected physical battle the previous week against Indiana. The Ducks have an excellent quarterback in Dante Moore, who could have left Eugene for a top-10 spot in the NFL Draft. Behind Moore on the depth chart should be former Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Hmmmm.

Oregon often wins games with its speed, which could be a problem for the Huskers as it is for most teams. Oregon also has emphasized beefing up its lines after getting pushed around in more than one College Football Playoff.

This should be one emotional game in Eugene with the Ducks likely rallying behind Raiola. Oregon is 50-3 at home since 2017.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.