Former Huskers Jack Stoll, Thomas Fidone II Attending Tight End University
From its founding in 2021, Tight End University has been the place to be for current and aspiring NFL tight ends.
Two former Nebraska tight ends are matriculating at TEU — the Saints’ Jack Stoll and Giants rookie Thomas Fidone II. The camp, which is held at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., runs from June 23 to 26.
TEU was founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, among the best NFL tight ends in history. According to the TEU website, it “was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program.
“Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players.”
Stoll has played six seasons in the NFL. He was on the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl team after the 2022 season that lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2024, Stoll played seven games for the Eagles — who defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2025 — and four games for the Dolphins. Stoll did not get a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles.
Stoll has played 57 games for the Eagles and those four for the Dolphins. He has started 28 games. He has 22 career receptions for 193 yards.
Eagles coaches frequently complimented Stoll’s blocking ability. He now is with the Saints, whose head coach, Kellen Moore, was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2024.
While at Nebraska, Stoll was on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List three times. The Mackey Award is given to the nation’s top tight end.
Stoll won the 2019 Pat Clare Award, given to the Huskers player who showed the most perseverance overcoming an injury. Stoll also was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2020.
In 43 games with the Huskers, Stoll had 61 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns.
Rookie Fidone trying to make his NFL mark
Fidone, a 2025 seventh-round draft pick (219th overall selection), played 26 games over three seasons for the Huskers. He had 61 catches for 633 yards and four touchdowns.
As a draft pick, expect Fidone to be given a long look with the rebuilding Giants. In 2024, Fidone had a career-high 36 receptions and 373 receiving yards. He had multiple receptions in 10 of his 13 games.
He was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2025, and an Academic All-Big Ten in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
NFL.com's scouting report on Fidone included: “Plays with ideal motor and effort. Explosive leaper with impressive build-up speed. Able to run complex routes and threaten second level.”
