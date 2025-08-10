Former Huskers Take the Field in NFL Preseason Debuts
Huskers across the league made their NFL preseason debut in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and they are looking to make a strong first impression in hopes of climbing up the depth chart or securing a roster spot. Following the preseason’s Week 1 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, eight former Huskers took the field for the first time shining under the bright lights.
Ty Robinson, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive tackle Ty Robinson helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 in an electric game. Robinson recorded his first NFL sack against Bengals quarterback Jake Browning and finished the game as the team’s leader in sacks, while adding an assist to his stat sheet. The Eagles will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the preseason, and Robinson will look to build on his impressive debut.
Thomas Fidone II, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Thomas Fidone II played a key role late in the team’s 34-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Fidone finished the game with three receptions for 22 yards, tying for fourth on the team in receptions. Giants quarterback Jameis Winston led the Giants down the field late in the third-quarter, throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski. Winston then connected with Fidone for a successful two-point conversion and a 24-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Fidone and the Giants will face their hometown rivals, the New York Jets, in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.
Isaac Gifford, Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaac Gifford made his NFL preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers against the Cleveland Browns delivering a highlight tackle on a kick return to prevent a potential touchdown. Despite a 30-10 loss to Cleveland, the Panthers safety finished the game with one tackle and two assists in the open field. The Panthers will travel to Houston to face the Texans, and Gifford will look to build on his Week 1 performance while remaining a strong presence on the defensive end.
Ben Scott & John Bullock, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive lineman Ben Scott and linebacker John Bullock played vital roles in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. The former Husker entered the game early in the second quarter, lining up at left guard to reinforce the front five and protect quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak. On the defensive end, linebacker John Bullock had an impressive showing against Tennessee, forcing a turnover in the second half by deflecting a pass from quarterback Brandon Allen. The deflection led to a Buccaneers interception, setting the team up in field goal range.
The former Huskers came out poised and quickly made plays on the field. They will look to build on this performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.
Isaiah Neyor, Green Bay Packers
Former Husker wide receiver, Isaiah Neyor, who signed with the Green Bay Packers after spending the summer with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, made his NFL preseason debut against the New York Jets. Green Bay fell 30-10 to New York, but the Packers and Neyor will look to bounce back in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jhamal Banks & Nash Hutmacher, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens, featuring two former Huskers–wide receiver Jhamal Banks and defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher–defeated the Indianapolis Colts 24-16. Despite limited playing time against the Colts, both Banks and Hutmacher will look to get some reps in Week 3 of the NFL preseason when Baltimore takes on the Dallas Cowboys at Jerry’s World.
