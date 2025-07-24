Former Nebraska Defensive Back Dicaprio Bootle Signs with Detroit Lions
A former Nebraska defensive back has found a new home in the NFC North after a season on the West Coast.
Dicaprio Bootle, a Nebraska cornerback from 2016-2020, signed with the Detroit Lions last week. He joined 91 players on the Lions' training camp roster and is aiming to make his fifth NFL roster since 2021 on his fourth NFL team.
The National Football League's website stated on Bootle's draft profile that "Bootle has played outside as a three-year starter but will need to prove himself inside for a chance to play in the league. He has good speed and is fluid enough to compete in man coverage on the first two levels. He's more effective from press than off-man coverage but becomes a target once he is matched up with size down the field. He lacks the length and size for jump-ball situations but has the footwork and aggression to make it tough on 50-50 catches underneath. His speed and athleticism give him a shot even if he goes undrafted, but scheme fit will matter."
Bootle was a top-60 cornerback recruit entering Nebraska in 2016, redshirting his first season on campus. In his redshirt freshman campaign, the Florida native appeared in all 12 games, including his first career start against No. 9 Ohio State, playing both cornerback and safety. He finished with 15 tackles and one tackle for loss in 2017.
Bootle took a larger role for the Blackshirts in 2018, securing a starting cornerback spot for all 12 games in his sophomore year. He finished with a career-high 39 tackles and a forced fumble, adding 15 pass breakups that ended him ranked ninth nationally and led the Big Ten. Bootle would earn a third-team All-Big Ten nod for his efforts.
In the 2019 season, Bootle would start in every game, with the first eight coming at cornerback and the final four at safety. The junior would earn 31 tackles, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble, garnering an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He finished his Husker career in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign, stretching his consecutive start streak to 32 games while ending with 25 tackles, a half tackle for loss, five pass breakups, and one interception to earn his third All-Big Ten honor.
Bootle would forgo his COVID-19 eligible season to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The cornerback would go undrafted but would sign as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. After signing to the Chiefs' practice squad, Bootle would be elevated in several opportunities over two seasons, including earning a Super Bowl LVII ring in Kansas City's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The defensive back would bounce between the Carolina Panthers' practice squad in 2023 to the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad and active roster in 2024. Bootle had three tackles in six games for the Chargers in 2024, and has played in 21 total games in his NFL career.
Bootle is the older brother of former Nebraska cornerback Dwight Bootle, who departed the Huskers' program after two seasons. Dwight would elect to enter the transfer portal following the 2024 season, and would later join the Charlotte program. He appeared in six games across two seasons, including three in his true freshman season prior to a season-ending injury against Northern Illinois.
