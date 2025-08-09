Former Nebraska Football Blackshirt Ty Robinson Shines in NFL Preseason Debut
The Blackshirts are making their impressions felt early in the National Football League preseason.
Ty Robinson, the former Nebraska football defensive tackle, shone in his NFL preseason debut Thursday night for the Philadelphia Eagles. The fourth-round NFL draft pick had his first career sack in the National Football League against the Cincinnati Bengals, taking down backup quarterback Jake Browning in the second quarter.
Robinson finished the Eagles' 34-27 preseason win with two tackles and one sack. The former Husker nearly had a second quarterback takedown in the fourth quarter. The defensive tackle played in a team-high 50 snaps Thursday, marking 77 percent of Philadelphia's defensive plays.
“Just grateful for the moment, kind of take it all in, the smells, the colors, and the emotions. Just getting a chance to compete. You’ve been working so hard to get to this point, so I wanted to go out there and attack it. If things don’t work out, then it’s OK. You go watch film, get better, and get ready for the next one," Robinson said after the game.
Robinson was quick to credit his teammates.
“It was a defensive line sack,” he said. “Gabe picking the center, allowing me to wrap, then Ooch (Uche) on the edge rushing. That quarterback felt he couldn’t escape out of the pocket, so he steps up and I’m just the lucky guy that got the sack. I made sure when I got up to be sure to point to my boys and said, ‘That’s cause of you guys.’”
Robinson described his sack as a "layup" set up by his teammates, adding that the defensive lineman's motto is "don't miss the layup."
While at Nebraska from 2019-24, Robinson totaled 60 games played with 47 career starts, amassing 134 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and 12 pass breakups. He was named an All-Big Ten third-team selection his senior season.
He was awarded multiple Blackshirts during his Nebraska career and was awarded the No. 9 as a single-digit number honoree as voted upon by his teammates.
Robinson was listed on the Eagles' two-deep roster earlier this week, sitting behind starters Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo prior to the Cincinnati preseason contest. Carter earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2024, and Davis was a unanimous All-American while at Georgia and claimed the Chuck Bednarik and Outland Trophy honors in college.
"I'm here to help the Eagles any way I can. There is so much to learn, so that has been the focus for me every day. Wherever they want me to line up, that's what I'm going to do. I hope I can help this team in a lot of ways. Everything at this level is about attention to detail, so the more I can learn and the better I can be, that's going to help the Eagles," Robinson said in a question-and-answer session for the Philadelphia official site.
Philadelphia's next preseason contest arrives Aug. 16 against the Cleveland Browns. Robinson will likely face former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick for the Browns. Robinson had a sack and a pass breakup against Sanders during Colorado's opening possession when the Huskers and Buffaloes met last season in Lincoln.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.